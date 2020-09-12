Listen Every Day! “I Am” Affirmations For Chakra Healing – I AM Affirmations – Mind Movies

Are you feeling a bit “off’? If so, you may need a little bit of chakra healing! And the best part is, chakra healing doesn’t take much time or effort! You can practice this simple energy healing technique by shifting your mind into a more positive state. And there’s no better way to create a more positive state of mind than affirmations! So, if you’re ready to boost your energy and lift your mood, then watch this video now for some great chakra affirmations!

Hi! I’m Natalie Ledwell, personal development teacher, bestselling author and co-founder of Mind Movies. Here, you’ll find powerful Law of Attraction tools, visualization techniques, guided meditations, and the best self-improvement tips to help you manifest your best life.