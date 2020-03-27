Let’s Keep This Party Going – Day 11 of Q&A with Pat #Quaranteam

Captain's log, day 11. Come in to the stream to get questions answered, and join the conversation! Thanks to all the regulars who are coming in, and a big welcome to all the newbies!
Check out the free resource that TeamSPI put together to help during this time, including free books, courses, and emergency podcast episodes:
Grandma Goodie’s Bible Stories AKA: Connie Neal
Today’s Theme: Amazing Power of Community! Highlights with time (minutes in from start): Superfans: Creating opportunities for fans to congregate (8 min. in); parents under lock-down with kids (10); process to improve podcast quality; using analytics (13); improving podcast quality(15); editing/cutting video (17); finding hidden affiliate opportunities (25); how to batch record videos & video recording process (28); stressing over stats and subscriber count: switch the story and flip the funnel to pyramid (39); mindset for starting out in online business when forced out of job or laid off (45). QUOTE OF THE DAY, “I don’t just say things; I do things.” ~ Pat Flynn. Most amazing thing to me today was how the community came to my rescue when I accidentally flipped my persona/avatar from one online identity to another. Pat addressed the need on camera but didn’t have a quick answer; the community did! They gave the answer in chat and I was able to solve the problem!
Here(Ethiopia) our PM announced a 1 month lock down……and that is only with 25 cases and no death cases. So, don’t wait until this goes away and waste time….. Try to make the best out of it.
