Lavender Energy Healing Meditation | Bob Proctor

Relax your mind and heal your body with this short and soothing guided meditation from Bob Proctor.

I don’t know why things are happening in the world as they are right now. But I do know this… If you look at everything that happens in your life from the outside, things are often going to look really bad. However, if you look at life from the inside, things can look very, very good. You and I cannot do anything to change what’s going on outside of us. However, we can change our perception of it by controlling what’s going on inside of us. You and I are God’s highest form of creation, and we have the power to change anything. We can transform something that most people perceive as bad into something spectacular.

