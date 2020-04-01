Lavender Energy Healing Meditation | Bob Proctor

Relax your mind and heal your body with this short and soothing guided meditation from Bob Proctor.

I don’t know why things are happening in the world as they are right now. But I do know this… If you look at everything that happens in your life from the outside, things are often going to look really bad. However, if you look at life from the inside, things can look very, very good. You and I cannot do anything to change what’s going on outside of us. However, we can change our perception of it by controlling what’s going on inside of us. You and I are God’s highest form of creation, and we have the power to change anything. We can transform something that most people perceive as bad into something spectacular.

21 Comments

  1. angeld1120
    angeld1120 on April 1, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    I luv you Mr. Proctor thanks again for this. I did this for a whole year. Ever time I do it I feel like a new man! Thank you Mr. Proctor

  2. Егор Рябцев
    Егор Рябцев on April 1, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    Bob, thank you!!!!!

  3. Greg
    Greg on April 1, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Thank you Bob!

  4. Pythargoras Harmonie
    Pythargoras Harmonie on April 1, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Thank you Bob 🙏🏼

  5. jub ebi
    jub ebi on April 1, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    You are amazing, I am so happy and grateful to have you Bob

  6. MAI EVE Gresham
    MAI EVE Gresham on April 1, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Gratitude, Mr. Proctor, that was awesome! Hugs.

  7. Kevin King Child Of God
    Kevin King Child Of God on April 1, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Amazing Feel So Good!🙏🏽🔥🌟💯✨

  8. Ciara Corr
    Ciara Corr on April 1, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    I actually liked that it wasn’t long just a quick relax love this

  9. Our Happy Fun Life
    Our Happy Fun Life on April 1, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    It felt amazing♥️this spectacular sparkling lavender healing light is NOW downloaded into my cells✅I feel you BOB♥️I hear you♥️THANK YOU … grateful🙏🏽love you ❤️

  10. J. Sole Music
    J. Sole Music on April 1, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Wow! I will use this every day if possible. Thank you Mr Bob Proctor

  11. Aisha Moseka Elebe
    Aisha Moseka Elebe on April 1, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    I love it very relaxing! Thank you Mr Proctor.

  12. Zara Evander
    Zara Evander on April 1, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    A shortened version of the longer guided meditation, perfect. It’s nice to have both options. Thank you.

  13. Lily J
    Lily J on April 1, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    Thank you Bob. That was wonderful, and I could feel your energy coming through.
    Best subliminal I have ever heard 😊
    We can also imagine other healing colours as well.

  14. Nicolas Caron
    Nicolas Caron on April 1, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    Ive been listening to Bob proctor’s meditation and other(lots) of meditation to relax myself, and i was wondering why he was using Lavender as a color/vibration instead of gold, light etc. This tint of color as a frequency to it ta just rasonnates with the souls calming vibe, once again , merci Bob , forever grateful for your wisdom and generosity 🤙🏻🌎

  15. Nicolas Caron
    Nicolas Caron on April 1, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    Repetition is key friend ✌🏻❤️

  16. sanjeev bhola
    sanjeev bhola on April 2, 2020 at 2:30 am

    2020 didn’t had a good start but the end will be beautiful

  17. Intra Lifestyle Coaching
    Intra Lifestyle Coaching on April 2, 2020 at 2:46 am

    There is some lavender next to my bed in a diffuser. I remember hearing this mediation years ago from you, Bob. Thanks

  18. Karen Stippey
    Karen Stippey on April 2, 2020 at 4:30 am

    I just did it! Started to smile as you counted. Thank you.

  19. Shivani Kardula
    Shivani Kardula on April 2, 2020 at 4:33 am

    Thanku Bob sir. Its really a magic.😍Its working in my life perfectly and i am able to manifest all my desires so easily.Thanku universe for making this all things happen 🙏😇

  20. ThankYouUniverse
    ThankYouUniverse on April 2, 2020 at 6:42 am

    Thank You so much .. God Bless

  21. Martin Kaufmann
    Martin Kaufmann on April 2, 2020 at 7:19 am

    I love Bob’s voice!