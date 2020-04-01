Lavender Energy Healing Meditation | Bob Proctor

Relax your mind and heal your body with this short and soothing guided meditation from Bob Proctor.
I don’t know why things are happening in the world as they are right now. But I do know this… If you look at everything that happens in your life from the outside, things are often going to look really bad. However, if you look at life from the inside, things can look very, very good. You and I cannot do anything to change what’s going on outside of us. However, we can change our perception of it by controlling what’s going on inside of us. You and I are God’s highest form of creation, and we have the power to change anything. We can transform something that most people perceive as bad into something spectacular.
#BobProctor
I luv you Mr. Proctor thanks again for this. I did this for a whole year. Ever time I do it I feel like a new man! Thank you Mr. Proctor
Bob, thank you!!!!!
Thank you Bob!
Thank you Bob 🙏🏼
You are amazing, I am so happy and grateful to have you Bob
Gratitude, Mr. Proctor, that was awesome! Hugs.
Amazing Feel So Good!🙏🏽🔥🌟💯✨
I actually liked that it wasn’t long just a quick relax love this
It felt amazing♥️this spectacular sparkling lavender healing light is NOW downloaded into my cells✅I feel you BOB♥️I hear you♥️THANK YOU … grateful🙏🏽love you ❤️
Wow! I will use this every day if possible. Thank you Mr Bob Proctor
I love it very relaxing! Thank you Mr Proctor.
A shortened version of the longer guided meditation, perfect. It’s nice to have both options. Thank you.
Thank you Bob. That was wonderful, and I could feel your energy coming through.
Best subliminal I have ever heard 😊
We can also imagine other healing colours as well.
Ive been listening to Bob proctor’s meditation and other(lots) of meditation to relax myself, and i was wondering why he was using Lavender as a color/vibration instead of gold, light etc. This tint of color as a frequency to it ta just rasonnates with the souls calming vibe, once again , merci Bob , forever grateful for your wisdom and generosity 🤙🏻🌎
Repetition is key friend ✌🏻❤️
2020 didn’t had a good start but the end will be beautiful
There is some lavender next to my bed in a diffuser. I remember hearing this mediation years ago from you, Bob. Thanks
I just did it! Started to smile as you counted. Thank you.
Thanku Bob sir. Its really a magic.😍Its working in my life perfectly and i am able to manifest all my desires so easily.Thanku universe for making this all things happen 🙏😇
Thank You so much .. God Bless
I love Bob’s voice!