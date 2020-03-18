Keeping Your Mind Right During Times of Adversity

Earl Nightingale called attitude the magic word because it is a two-edged sword. Attitude either brings us the success we seek or, if misused, a life of disappointment.

You would think that anything that packs this much power would be a subject that is taught from a very young age. And yet, if you asked the next ten people you meet what attitude means, you would probably get ten different answers.

So, what is attitude?

Attitude is the composite of your thoughts, feelings, and actions. Your conscious mind controls feeling and ultimately dictates whether your feelings will be positive or negative by your choice of thoughts, then your body displays those choices through action and behavior.

In other words, attitude is a creative cycle that begins with your choice of thoughts. Whether you believe it or not, you do choose your thoughts, and that choice is where your attitude originates.

As you internalize ideas or become emotionally involved with your thoughts, you create the second stage in forming an attitude; you move your entire being – mind and body – into a new “vibration.”

We refer to your conscious awareness of this vibration as “feeling.” Your feelings are then expressed in actions or behaviors that produce various results in your life.

