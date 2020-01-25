It’s Not Too Late! | Bob Proctor

It's not too late to join us for the Paradigm Shift LIVE Stream event!
This event has been sold out for months, but you can purchase a LIVE Stream ticket and enjoy the entire weekend seminar from the comfort of your own home – or wherever you are in the world! PLUS a 30-day replay!
This is NOT a motivational event.
Although, it will most certainly motivate, this is about something far more important than motivation.
There’s a very real enemy you’re dealing with – we're ALL dealing with – one that’s strategizing against you, holding you tightly bound to the comfort of your current results.
[Your Paradigm]
At the end of this three day seminar you’ll be equipped and ready to conquer your PARADIGMS in pursuit of the life you really want.
The weekend will be spent updating your programming so that you can upgrade your life.
You’ll never again be shackled by circumstance, artificial boundaries or a weak self-image.
You will be given the tools and strategies necessary to create ANYTHING YOU WANT FOR YOUR LIFE.
Tools and strategies that are targeted, precise, detailed, and specific.
I invite you to register and fully engage in every minute of this study. Don’t allow your paradigms one more moment of victory in your life.
Get more details on paradigms and purchase your LIVE Stream ticket here:
You'll also receive a 30 day replay of the entire event.
#BobProctor #ParadigmShift
**For more visit our website: **
Subscribe for more:
Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:
Social Media & Website:
Website:
Thanks for the knowledge,
Repeat after me everything is always working out for me! ( like if you agree)
Thank vou very much
É maravilhoso o conhecimento contido nesta obra.
Thank you for this wonderful video.Everyone’s dream will come true. . .I can see all your manifestation are working ×8 faster. Lots of abundance, wealth and happy life with family are in your cards from now. GOD BLESS ALL.
Paradigm shift.
Thank you Bob
Join the Live Stream Here: http://bit.ly/2m8xa5e
Just magnificent. It calls my attention, Bob and Sandy, that most geniuses are admired after they are gone. But gush! You have it all, and you deserve it!
Congrats and, once again, Thank you!❤
As soon a see this video and I check the time ,the time was 10:10 I know for everything that is happening in my life a I know that something great is coming and some day in the near future we are going to meet.,,thank you sir for your words,time and work ,god bless you and your lovely family ….
Jhosh person is IQ for an others people better than knowledge
One day I’m gonna meet you bob! You made me think about make this world a better world let me show my goals you gonna love it! Where are you I’m in NYC I can fly anywhere to meet you for a 30 minutes talk! That’s the only thing I ask! Ignore my channel it was before I was awake I didn’t believe and I failed but now I know what I want and what I’m getting! I’m putting all my energy in this comment cause I know you gonna answer me and I know I will be able to meet you in person real sooon!!!
Thank you sir! I planted the seed already for a better future, health,love,abundance 😊😁
I buy the book already 1-25-2020 😊 “think and grow rich” by napoleon hill
Thanks so much for the awesome video Bob 🔥 This will definitely help me grow my Online Business and Manifest Money way faster!! Keep it up! 💯💯🙌
Phenomenal video & event to attend! & IT’S NEVER TOO LATE!!!! 💯😃
i love the visuals to this. Well edited. Awesome to the TEAM.!❤😃
Love you so much Thank You