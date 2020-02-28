It’s About Time to Stop Wasting Your Time! | Bob Proctor

How do you want to live? As a good person? Is that the most you want for your life? Of course not.
You want to be at the top of your game. To live better than you ever imagined. I couldn’t agree more. But, how do you accomplish that? How do you increase your productivity and minimize the unimportant things that are currently taking up so much of your time? You create a new routine to replace the old one.
[ GET FOCUSED ]
You essentially walk away. Not from the things that need to get done, but from thoughts that need to die.
Here’s a remarkable exercise that helps you accomplish that.
Get a pad of paper and write down six exciting goals that you would like to complete as soon as possible. Don’t wimp out on yourself here—go big!
Don’t concern yourself with how you will achieve anything on the list—even if you’re not sure how you can possibly do them. Just make sure each one means a lot to you.
Now, pick the goal that you want the most.
Got it?
Good.
Working on the premise that the subconscious mind can only accept what the conscious mind turns over to it, and knowing that it has no ability to distinguish between something imagined or something factual, take the following steps:
First, describe the goal in detail and choose a completion date.
Second, write out why you want to accomplish this goal. What does it mean to you? How will your life change when you achieve it?
Third, sit back, close your eyes and turn to the movie screen of your glorious mind. Picture yourself after you’ve achieved this goal. Where are you? Who is around you? What are you doing every day? How do you feel?
Write it all out and picture yourself already being, doing and having everything you want.
By doing so, you are becoming emotionally involved with what your desire. You begin to want it more. You start to think about it more. And your mind begins to come to your aid, helping you with new thoughts and ideas as well as increasing your awareness of the many supportive cues and opportunities that arise along the path.
Meanwhile, you’ve set the energy of the universe in motion. It is always waiting to help you create. That is, after all, what the universe specializes in – the constant creation of good. So, as you begin to move toward your goal, it begins to move toward you…
You start to meet people serendipitously who will have a hand in helping you achieve your goal. You come across entities or funding that can help you on your way. Complete strangers inexplicably begin working with you, helping you move toward your goal.
Picture all this coming your way often and get excited. Albert Einstein said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge, for knowledge is limited while imagination embraces the entire world.”
Next is the fourth step, which is writing down any steps you can think of to get you started. When you’re finished, prioritize the items on your list.
Robert J. McKain said, “Set priorities for your goals. A major part of successful living lies in the ability to put first things first. Indeed, the reason most major goals are not achieved is that we spend our time doing second things first.”
Your video is right. Thanks for the inspiration Bob! Your philosophy helped inspire me to start my own business and build my own Youtube channel!
I LOVE YOU UNIVERSE!!!!!!
*The time is NOW to create the life that we want! We are worthy of having anything we desire ♡*
It’s always the present.
The only way to influence the future is to focus on the present.
The only way to influence what will be your past, is, you guessed it, to focus on the present.
Focus on the present.
This video is for me, its a msg from universe..i am in a bad phase of my life, wasted a lot of time without being productive, the fear of negative outcome has deterred me.
I’ve been at a crossroads for awhile now. I think I needed that thanks.
It was the most precious advice ever given to me.
Thanks a lot
I loved the way you explained that… so true! Reminds me of this saying…
“Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present.”
Bob Proctor speaks with his heart not with his mind. He really connects with you and he really wants you to become great. And he believes in you more then you believe in yourself.
The sand timer was a great analogy. Thanks Bob! Time to move faster and more efficiently 👌🏽
This line is from kung ful panda
@Nakshatra Sharma Yes it was in the movie, but I’m pretty sure it didn’t originate with them! I tried to find the original quote, but couldn’t… there are a few claiming it though.
Is it reallly true, bcoz I AM also trying very hard
Nakshatra Sharma I was referring to the time portion. You sound like you’re struggling with “feeling as if.” What is it that you are trying to get?
Thank YOU , I needed this today !!
Man I really needed this message. I’m always feeling down on my luck with no answers on how to solve my problems. Good message.
Me too man. I’m 30 and is so lost.
I needed to hear this today! Thank you Mr.Procter ! God bless.
I was just telling this to myself today! Youre right on time Bob!
I truly love this meaasage today ! Thanks for reminding all of us how precious our time really is on this planet Earth .
Honestly this man is my idol. Everything he says just amazes me beyond words.
YouTube suggested me this video after more than 7 hours gaming time 😂
Love that well said
Me too…bt since just now ,i turn it to gold
❤️
Proctor Gallagher Institute one of the cleverest men I’ve ever put in to my ears and mind ….
I actually have three men I’ve been studying… I call them the three wise men! They’ve all come separate from each other and I believe this to have happened for a reason, I’ve studied them singly. But bob put the puzzle in to clear vision for me and it all add up……
dr Bruce Lipton being the first 1,with the Science behind it.
Dr joe dispenza being 2 ,with the heart and brain knowledge behind it.
And bob proctor as 3, with money Aspect of it.
The three wise men!
A dream of mine is too meet all three at once one day, and shake all there hands ❤️🧠
An Empire State of mind with a pocket full of dreams is a powerfull asset 👑 I’d love to ask bob something about the books meaning
We’ve got plenty of time to rest when we’re dead.