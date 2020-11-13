If You Don’t Believe, You’re Not Ready | Bob Proctor

I'll tell you what I've learned. If you write a lie on a card and you read it often enough, you're going to start to believe it. Whatever you write, if you write it over and over and over it, write it over and over and over. See, writing causes thinking. Thinking creates an image. As you get emotionally involved in the image you're planning it in universal intelligence. Universal intelligence is amoral. It doesn't care what you plant, but it will return what you plant. I think I quoted Earl where he said, "You can plant nightshade, a deadly poison. A 16th of an inch away you can plant corn, a sweet food. One will grow with just as great an abundance as the other." That's the truth. They've proved that. Told the people a lie. But in his charismatic way of putting it across, and he kept doing it over and over, people started to believe it.

First he had them burning the books. Then he had them burning the people. You know there's people alive today still believe he was right. He's evil and he's wrong.

Yet you build an image and you internalize it, you're planting it in universal intelligence. Universal intelligence operates by law. The first law is the perpetual transmutation of energy. It's got to move into form. Quit trying to figure out how it's going to happen. You don't know enough. Just know it's going to happen.

You see, the key there is are you ready? If you don't believe, you're not ready. You can believe they can do it and not have the foggiest idea of how it's going to happen. The moment your belief matches with any state, you fuse with it. What do we mean? You become one with it. You become one with that state. This union results in the activation, projection of the plots and plans and conditions and circumstance. Doesn't matter how it's going to happen. That's the interesting part of the trip, discovering how it's going to happen. I met her, I met him, and then I met them, and they come and said this. Then I stumbled on this book.

This new state of conscious awareness becomes your home. You live there. You may be the only one living there. And that's where you view the world from there. It's your workshop, and if you're observant you'll see outer reality shaping itself upon the model of your imagination. What wonderful information. My goodness.

