If You Don’t Believe, You’re Not Ready | Bob Proctor

I'll tell you what I've learned. If you write a lie on a card and you read it often enough, you're going to start to believe it. Whatever you write, if you write it over and over and over it, write it over and over and over. See, writing causes thinking. Thinking creates an image. As you get emotionally involved in the image you're planning it in universal intelligence. Universal intelligence is amoral. It doesn't care what you plant, but it will return what you plant. I think I quoted Earl where he said, "You can plant nightshade, a deadly poison. A 16th of an inch away you can plant corn, a sweet food. One will grow with just as great an abundance as the other." That's the truth. They've proved that. Told the people a lie. But in his charismatic way of putting it across, and he kept doing it over and over, people started to believe it.
First he had them burning the books. Then he had them burning the people. You know there's people alive today still believe he was right. He's evil and he's wrong.
Yet you build an image and you internalize it, you're planting it in universal intelligence. Universal intelligence operates by law. The first law is the perpetual transmutation of energy. It's got to move into form. Quit trying to figure out how it's going to happen. You don't know enough. Just know it's going to happen.
You see, the key there is are you ready? If you don't believe, you're not ready. You can believe they can do it and not have the foggiest idea of how it's going to happen. The moment your belief matches with any state, you fuse with it. What do we mean? You become one with it. You become one with that state. This union results in the activation, projection of the plots and plans and conditions and circumstance. Doesn't matter how it's going to happen. That's the interesting part of the trip, discovering how it's going to happen. I met her, I met him, and then I met them, and they come and said this. Then I stumbled on this book.
This new state of conscious awareness becomes your home. You live there. You may be the only one living there. And that's where you view the world from there. It's your workshop, and if you're observant you'll see outer reality shaping itself upon the model of your imagination. What wonderful information. My goodness.
Get EMOTIONALLY involved with your images! This charges your ideas and this energy forces you to take action on them. Let’s get it
You must first believe in order to bring your dreams into your reality. Without belief, there’s nothing. Just wishing. Wishing shows that you are lacking and don’t have it yet. You got this! Good luck 🙌🏽
Very inspiring Bob, Thank you.
Trust your guts!
Me Proctor is magnificent
Proctor attracted me to be part of pgi
The quality of the message, video production and music are just on point!! 💯⚡
Thank you this! Each n every word is pure truth! ❤️❤️
🙏📝📊📖📊📝🙏
Writing causes thinking 💭
Thinking 💭 creates an image
Images creates reality
Wow that analogy is so timely and important. Let us never forget and never repeat. We create our own reality. Our belief activates our new reality!! Ohhh I love this video so much!! It is one of the BEST videos I have ever watched!!! I’m getting my workshop ready!! Wow 😳
I think my world just shifted and changed!! Thank you!!
Yesss he is!!
I’m so thankful for Bob Proctor. His teachings have changed my life and saved my life ❤️🙏🏾
Jesus said one day, “That what you see me do you can do also, and even more; if you only believe. Peace my friend!!!!
This is an amazing video!!! It is so true that we need to first believe it to receive it!!! I am very grateful and thankful to Bob for sharing such a priceless content with us!! I am learning a new way to live the life I desire!!! Thank you very much Bob!! I will be forever grateful to you for making amazing changes in my life through your teachings!!
This is great! I love it💜
I claim it!
Thank you Bob!!!!!! This video is for me…the universe lead me here!!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
I don’t know who Needs to Hear This but ” Greatness is often built when no one is watching “. So don’t give up and keep going
“ May our parents live more than 100 years with good health & prosperity !! Ameen! ❤️❤️❤️ “
me too
If you are Reading this,
You will be the First Millionaire in your Family!
This is today’s mainstream media in the USA !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Amen 🙏🏻
Satan tempted that guy, haha.
This is fox and trumps tweet of conspiracy theories
🙏🙏
Me too
Thank you for that.
Yes
Absolutely phenomenal.