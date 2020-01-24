I Uploaded 5 Minutes of Embarrassing, Uncut Footage Full of Awkward Pauses and Mistakes

What we see on YouTube are the final products – the edited, polished, color corrected, no-mistake videos. But what's recording like? How many mistakes are actually made? I'm sure you can guess, it's a lot.

With the recent rapid growth of my YouTube channel, I wanted to take this opportunity to share some raw, uncut recording footage that is SUPER awkward and cringy so that you can wipe away all of those excuses you've been telling yourself to not record, not write your book, not start your business, or any other NOT that you know you need to do, but you still allow yourself to get in your own way.

Let me know what you think about this video in the comments, and also share what you're going to finally have the courage to do, despite how weird, awkward or embarrassing it may seem to you?

Thanks for the support, Team Flynn. All of the positivity in the community has finally enabled me to feel comfortable sharing something like this. I appreciate you.

Cheers, and #TeamFlynnfortheWin

