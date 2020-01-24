I Uploaded 5 Minutes of Embarrassing, Uncut Footage Full of Awkward Pauses and Mistakes

What we see on YouTube are the final products – the edited, polished, color corrected, no-mistake videos. But what's recording like? How many mistakes are actually made? I'm sure you can guess, it's a lot.

With the recent rapid growth of my YouTube channel, I wanted to take this opportunity to share some raw, uncut recording footage that is SUPER awkward and cringy so that you can wipe away all of those excuses you've been telling yourself to not record, not write your book, not start your business, or any other NOT that you know you need to do, but you still allow yourself to get in your own way.

Let me know what you think about this video in the comments, and also share what you're going to finally have the courage to do, despite how weird, awkward or embarrassing it may seem to you?

Thanks for the support, Team Flynn. All of the positivity in the community has finally enabled me to feel comfortable sharing something like this. I appreciate you.

Cheers, and #TeamFlynnfortheWin

25 Comments

  1. Kayla Motl
    Kayla Motl on January 24, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Pat this is amazing!!!!!! 😂 I love seeing being the scenes

  2. McCoy Buck
    McCoy Buck on January 24, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Dude yes! You have no idea how helpful this is to a lot of us!

  3. Therman T
    Therman T on January 24, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    😂😂😂😂 this was hilarious. I actually laughed out loud at them captions.
    To Pat: you got super popular in the blogging space when you set yourself apart with your income reports. All you have to do is think that same way with your videos. But for what it’s worth, your last few videos have been REALLY good. They were informative , but also very entertaining. Keep doing your thing.

  4. Jessica Denham
    Jessica Denham on January 24, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    This is one of the best video I’ve ever seen on YouTube!!!! Thank you Pat!!!!

  5. Joel M. Harrison
    Joel M. Harrison on January 24, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Haha! Thanks pat this is amazing. Definitely makes me feel better about my own clunky process as I get started 🙂

  6. 13 Zed
    13 Zed on January 24, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Thanks for the perspective buddy! Wow that’s big of you to do and you’re so right about overthinking! I’m taking it all in man 👍🏼

  7. Kevin Yu
    Kevin Yu on January 24, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    I’m going to watch this before filming and editing everyone of my future YouTube videos. Awesome video, Pat!

  8. Kevin Fremon
    Kevin Fremon on January 24, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    OMG! 😂 I’ve never laughed so hard out of pure relatability. This is me every time I hit record. Good on you for doing a true BTS video.

    You’re RAD!!

  9. Dream Evergreen
    Dream Evergreen on January 24, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Yeeaaassss!!! This was everything I needed to see 🤗💖🤗💖

  10. Michael D
    Michael D on January 24, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    I really enjoy seeing what goes behind the scenes! Thank you for sharing!

  11. João Cezimbra
    João Cezimbra on January 24, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    I rarely give a thumbs up for videos, but when I do, it’s for videos like this: genuinely inspiring and open hearted made. Congratulations!

  12. CREATIVITYOU
    CREATIVITYOU on January 24, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    This is AWESOME! Thank you so much for sharing what reeeally goes on when making a YT video.. Massively appreciated. What a way to inspire creators to just hit record and remember the magic of the edit.. and… the final result is just brilliant!! 😀✨

  13. Ian Drake
    Ian Drake on January 24, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    This is great. I would have to bleep out so much of my raw footage.

  14. Rushil Jha
    Rushil Jha on January 24, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Yes bro, this video is very very helpful to the ones who have to create content( video) sometimes i have a thought like why I are not perfect like them but after this video all my doubts are cleared, cheers…

  15. Boobs Tattoos And A Motorcycle
    Boobs Tattoos And A Motorcycle on January 24, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Ohh thank goodness!!!! I thought my editing process was the only one that looked like this 😂😂🤣🤣

  16. james oyler
    james oyler on January 24, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Thank you for posting this, you’ve inspired me to start a YouTube channel. I have a stutter sometimes and can lose my train of thought like it’s the goal 🤣

  17. Skyler Harrison
    Skyler Harrison on January 25, 2020 at 12:03 am

    I’ve always wanted someone to post something like this! Pat coming in clutch again!!

  18. David D
    David D on January 25, 2020 at 12:20 am

    I was thinking the exact same thing!

  19. Nancy Valdez
    Nancy Valdez on January 25, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Same here

  20. Sarah Jurina
    Sarah Jurina on January 25, 2020 at 2:19 am

    This was hysterical. I do a LOT of the same things when I record. I love to keep the bloopers for the end!

  21. Sarah Jurina
    Sarah Jurina on January 25, 2020 at 2:20 am

    Ditto

  22. Sarah Jurina
    Sarah Jurina on January 25, 2020 at 2:21 am

    I lose my train of thought all the time too.

  23. Jentry Petzold
    Jentry Petzold on January 25, 2020 at 3:05 am

    This. Was. Brilliant. THANK YOU!! I haven’t laughed (mostly at myself for doing the same stuff) that hard in a long while..! Very exposing and inspiring!! Thank you for all you do!

  24. Bradley Adventures and More
    Bradley Adventures and More on January 25, 2020 at 3:13 am

    This. Is. Incredible. So inspiring and it shows transparency, very encouraging. It frustrates me when I mess up, but this video is an encouragement that it’s ok to mess up. Subbed!!!

  25. Travis Haines
    Travis Haines on January 25, 2020 at 5:24 am

    Pat: “I’m gonna be awkward to help you”.
    Me: “Wow. That actually helped. A lot…”

    Thanks Pat for being genuine.