I Uploaded 5 Minutes of Embarrassing, Uncut Footage Full of Awkward Pauses and Mistakes

What we see on YouTube are the final products – the edited, polished, color corrected, no-mistake videos. But what's recording like? How many mistakes are actually made? I'm sure you can guess, it's a lot.
With the recent rapid growth of my YouTube channel, I wanted to take this opportunity to share some raw, uncut recording footage that is SUPER awkward and cringy so that you can wipe away all of those excuses you've been telling yourself to not record, not write your book, not start your business, or any other NOT that you know you need to do, but you still allow yourself to get in your own way.
Let me know what you think about this video in the comments, and also share what you're going to finally have the courage to do, despite how weird, awkward or embarrassing it may seem to you?
Thanks for the support, Team Flynn. All of the positivity in the community has finally enabled me to feel comfortable sharing something like this. I appreciate you.
Cheers, and #TeamFlynnfortheWin
-=-=-=-=-
Subscribe to this YouTube channel:
-=-=-=-=-
Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below:
Pat this is amazing!!!!!! 😂 I love seeing being the scenes
Dude yes! You have no idea how helpful this is to a lot of us!
😂😂😂😂 this was hilarious. I actually laughed out loud at them captions.
To Pat: you got super popular in the blogging space when you set yourself apart with your income reports. All you have to do is think that same way with your videos. But for what it’s worth, your last few videos have been REALLY good. They were informative , but also very entertaining. Keep doing your thing.
This is one of the best video I’ve ever seen on YouTube!!!! Thank you Pat!!!!
Haha! Thanks pat this is amazing. Definitely makes me feel better about my own clunky process as I get started 🙂
Thanks for the perspective buddy! Wow that’s big of you to do and you’re so right about overthinking! I’m taking it all in man 👍🏼
I’m going to watch this before filming and editing everyone of my future YouTube videos. Awesome video, Pat!
OMG! 😂 I’ve never laughed so hard out of pure relatability. This is me every time I hit record. Good on you for doing a true BTS video.
You’re RAD!!
Yeeaaassss!!! This was everything I needed to see 🤗💖🤗💖
I really enjoy seeing what goes behind the scenes! Thank you for sharing!
I rarely give a thumbs up for videos, but when I do, it’s for videos like this: genuinely inspiring and open hearted made. Congratulations!
This is AWESOME! Thank you so much for sharing what reeeally goes on when making a YT video.. Massively appreciated. What a way to inspire creators to just hit record and remember the magic of the edit.. and… the final result is just brilliant!! 😀✨
This is great. I would have to bleep out so much of my raw footage.
Yes bro, this video is very very helpful to the ones who have to create content( video) sometimes i have a thought like why I are not perfect like them but after this video all my doubts are cleared, cheers…
Ohh thank goodness!!!! I thought my editing process was the only one that looked like this 😂😂🤣🤣
Thank you for posting this, you’ve inspired me to start a YouTube channel. I have a stutter sometimes and can lose my train of thought like it’s the goal 🤣
I’ve always wanted someone to post something like this! Pat coming in clutch again!!
I was thinking the exact same thing!
Same here
This was hysterical. I do a LOT of the same things when I record. I love to keep the bloopers for the end!
Ditto
I lose my train of thought all the time too.
This. Was. Brilliant. THANK YOU!! I haven’t laughed (mostly at myself for doing the same stuff) that hard in a long while..! Very exposing and inspiring!! Thank you for all you do!
This. Is. Incredible. So inspiring and it shows transparency, very encouraging. It frustrates me when I mess up, but this video is an encouragement that it’s ok to mess up. Subbed!!!
Pat: “I’m gonna be awkward to help you”.
Me: “Wow. That actually helped. A lot…”
Thanks Pat for being genuine.