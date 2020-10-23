I Tried Instagram REELS and THIS Happened (STEAL MY IG REELS IDEAS)

Is Instagram Reels really worth all the hype? Well, I decided to give it a go and actually commit for a 30 day time period to see if it is really all that it's cracked up to be.

Honestly, I had a TON of fun, and that alone was worth the experiment, but I share some numbers and results at the end of this video, too. In this video, I share all of the Instagram Reels videos I did during the experiment, trying really hard not to be like all the others and just do those "finger pointy" videos, or just dance.

And yes, I CAN dance a bit, but I'm saving that for the dance floor, not your IG feed. LOL.

Oh, and feel free to take my ideas and use them in your own REELS and Tik Toks, too. No worries there!

Overall, I had a great time, and will continue to publish them because they're just WAY to much fun! I hope you enjoy this series of REELS. Tell me which one is your favorite, and see if you can guess which one had the most views.

Also, follow me on Instagram if you aren't already for more!

Cheers, and thanks again!

