I Tried Instagram REELS and THIS Happened (STEAL MY IG REELS IDEAS)

Is Instagram Reels really worth all the hype? Well, I decided to give it a go and actually commit for a 30 day time period to see if it is really all that it's cracked up to be.
Honestly, I had a TON of fun, and that alone was worth the experiment, but I share some numbers and results at the end of this video, too. In this video, I share all of the Instagram Reels videos I did during the experiment, trying really hard not to be like all the others and just do those "finger pointy" videos, or just dance.
And yes, I CAN dance a bit, but I'm saving that for the dance floor, not your IG feed. LOL.
Oh, and feel free to take my ideas and use them in your own REELS and Tik Toks, too. No worries there!
Overall, I had a great time, and will continue to publish them because they're just WAY to much fun! I hope you enjoy this series of REELS. Tell me which one is your favorite, and see if you can guess which one had the most views.
Also, follow me on Instagram if you aren't already for more!
Cheers, and thanks again!
I really need begin with instagram reals! But first need to make a couple more YouTube videos
Pat, I just want to see this again and again! Edit: So funny, so original and really great editing 🤩
Edit: I still don’t have instagram account, but you convinced me, I’ll have one now!
Lets go Pat! implementing insta reels into my youtube growth, about to be montised! thanks for the videos!
Yeah reelz and tiktok are like the Twitter for video. Great for top of funnel engagement. Love your content! #teamflynnFTW
My favorite was 23 – because I feel like it really summed up all the behind the scenes work that goes into content creation. Thank you for all the great content and for being our Crash Test Dummy.!
hahaha, this reel is so funny, thanks pat for the entertaining reel content
I thought you were going to say most popular was the kiddo versions of the famous people. Glad I was wrong as the scared and do it anyway one is very true for all of us!
Yup. That was my favorite one. I had that thing on replay over and over trying to motivate myself to just make something!!! Great videos Pat!
So much fun to watch these. Thanks for the insight you share each and every day.
I really liked the one depicting when you got your first online sale (probs because I can hear you telling that story on the podcast). Loved all of them though.
They are great reels. One of the few reels I watch on IG. 😊
I thought #18 would win, but honestly #23 and #27 are wins in my book!
I have been loving your Reels & TikToks Pat! Keep up the creative and fun work!
I’m digging Instagram reels. There’s definitely enhanced reach potential.
I actually like to make videos in tiktok, then just post them to reels, stories and even LinkedIn stories.
For me the t-shirts take it. How about a socks reel?
😂😂😂😂 I personally want to thank you for placing all of these reels on YT so I can watch them all at will w/o going on IG. My fav was the networking one. I LEGIT laugh one of those silent/out loud laughs every time I watch it. You know the ones that happen when something is really funny. Yeah one of those!
Number 8 resonates most with me closely followed by 4 and 10. I’m going to guess 12 was the winner. I have to say I loved how you got more bold with the music as time went on! I just started on my first Reels today-oddly-so a glitch in the Matrix on this post! Took your advice and doing a tutorial with Keenya Kelly.
I really love the “Under the Desk” one! But why was young Pat taking an arial 360º video from on top of your desk in #25?
I’m love the REELS!
I follow you on Instagram and I love you Reels. And I can relate to the winning video. I felt the emotions and the song made it even better. Thank you Pat