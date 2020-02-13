I SOLD 2 BUSINESSES IN 1 MONTH! (The #1 Lesson from Building and Selling a Business)

It happened! I sold two businesses that I started over 5 years ago, each of which that was making passive income for years for me. In this video, I'll share why and how it all went down, as well as my #1 tip that I've applied to these, and really ALL of my businesses that I have.
Watch to find out what this make-or-beak tip is related to selling a business, and let me know in the comments Team Flynn about how important do you think this tip is in both business, and in life (and where you may need to apply it, too).
I have to say I really wanted to know about the money 🙈
congrats on the sales!! Also, I really liked the man on the street style video! even though it didn’t perform well, id love to see more of those!!!
It feels so good to have fewer balls in the air, right? Congratulations on the sale.
Thumbs up! And yes, the fortune is definitely in the follow-up. I’d remix that and say the FORTUNE IS IN THE SHOWING-UP.
You have the perfect combination of entertainment factor and information/education. Boom!
Congrats on the sales man!!! So awesome please keep up the content!!!
That’s a HUGE compliment and exactly what I needed to hear right now. THANK YOU!
You rock Kevin! (everyone check out his YouTube channel, it’s awesome!)
Totally! Money isn’t everything, time and freedom is great!
Pat Flynn 🙏🏼 I appreciate you, dude!
Best lesson ever Pat! So many businesses and marketers take the “least line of resistance approach” only pursuing the people who react on the first contact.
Great video Pat!!! I remember the niche site duel like it was yesterday! Congrats and great job!!! 💪👊💥
@Pat Flynn You’re very welcome.
congrats Pat!
Great video pat! I need to follow up and finish my latest font and stop doubting myself about it!
I loved that last video BTW…
Such great advice Pay. I have found that my second and third outreaches get so much more response than the first that I plan on it now strategically
Well done. I’m starting my two blogs this year as a stream of income. One I hope to sell off but one will be my long term – hopefully.
Hey Pat! I think you are doing an amazing job with your channel!!! Great videos and energy (as usual!). The fortune is in the follow up.. and I feel that is where I fail! Would you believe that we don’t have any follow up email sequences for people who download a free pdf, or even join our Academy? That HAS to become my focus!!!! Thanks for the painful reminder!
I totally agree with the fortune is in the follow-ups! By following up we stay top of mind. We’d like to only have to put ourselves out there once, but more often that not, that isn’t the case. Follow-up, stay top of mind, & if possible find out why those who haven’t responded didn’t. Each iteration will help you shape better & better product offerings and refine your pitch.
By the way I loved your last vid! I may be biased because I used to sell computers & promote my repairs at markets, but I would have thought everyone could have gotten something out it if they continued to watch.
YOU GOT THIS!
Those were the days! I never had a connection to those niche sites though, like I do with my community here or on SPI. That was the missing piece for me and why I didn’t go “full out” with those sites.
Hey Pat, I was there when you created FoodTruckr (in cyberspace anyway). I was following you and your methods closely at the time. SO happy for all of your success. At the time I had a blog teaching others how to write their own business plans. That blog went nowhere because nobody wanted to write their own business plans. Ha! My current blog is doing quite well and growing like crazy because I am listening to what my target audience wants. Imagine that! I even refer to you as a Blogger Superstar here: https://crazycoolcrochet.com/start-a-blog/ You have been an inspiration through my entire online journey. Thank you!
Based on the smirk, he made an easy couple mil.
Congrats Pat on the 2 sales! Following up is totally key! Need to follow up on customers who don’t use my products to learn more. Want to share a book that recently energized my business thinking and execution. I am sure you and other #teamflynn folks will find value: Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen. https://www.amazon.com/dp/0718033329/.ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_HhFrEbE5HRDVP. I have no affiliation with the book just believe others will have a new and powerful perspective. One way I can serve others is to share. Stay true to your ideas Pat and of course… follow through. Best wishes, Gino (purposefully inspired)
You’ve gotta be one of the easiest guys to understand regarding online business on the web. Thank you for your content
I always remind my wife, that spending too much time together is how we got the kids. I can see the labor pains flash in the face. Then I go golfing.😁
What do you think of YouTube trying to get rid of the comments? I wonder if it’s the beginning of the end of YouTube?