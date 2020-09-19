I AM Affirmations To Boost Your Self-Confidence Instantly! – I AM Affirmations – Personal Growth

How often does self-doubt interfere with your feelings of worthiness? If your answer is something like “way more often than I like”, then let’s change that now! Your self confidence is not just about self acceptance…it’s also about taking responsibility for your strengths and weaknesses and learning to use them to further your success. And one of the best ways to do this is with confidence affirmations! In this video, you’ll discover powerful affirmations and tips that will help you elevate your self confidence almost instantly! Push play and watch it now!
Hi! I’m Natalie Ledwell, personal development teacher, bestselling author and co-founder of Mind Movies. Here, you’ll find powerful Law of Attraction tools, visualization techniques, guided meditations, and the best self-improvement tips to help you manifest your best life.
I worthy of having everything that I want. It’s the “worthy” part for me
Thank you 😊
I am creative and open to solutions
I am worthy to have what I desire 💜
I am responsible for myself
Oh Natalie! You changed my life with the USM program and you continue to do so through this videos! Thank you!!!
Thank you for introducing the Mind exercise to me I start doing it two days ago and it really helping me so I really love your Channel I really love watching you and I want to join the your program because it is so amazing I’m trying to get my family to join in with me but it’s hard and I can’t worry about them and it’s only have to worry about myself so again thank you so much my mind is relax my mind is at ease and I feel like if they’re if my mind is body and soul changed in them 2 days that’s imagine in the next month how my body going to be I’m going to continue on watching your YouTube channel and staying in touch with you
I am grateful and I am powerful.
I am creative and open to solutions…love this one….thank you