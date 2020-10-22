How To Use The Loa To Win The Lottery According To Abraham Hicks Part2 – Abraham Hicks – Mind Movies

Want to discover how to win the lottery? Well, get ready because I’m about to share with you the second video in my two part series, ‘How to Use the LOA to Win the Lottery’, according to the amazing Abraham Hicks. In case you haven’t watched part one yet, I encourage you to do it right away: .

Now, in this second video, we’ll be listening in on Esther Hicks as she channels Abraham Hicks. Esther is one of the world's most renowned experts on manifestation, and with Abraham’s help, she explains how to access the vortex and raise your vibration to attract whatever you desire. If you’re interested in expanding your ideas on how to get rich and learn how to MANIFEST money – then watch this video now!

