How To Turn Your Yearly Income Into Your Monthly Income – Bob Proctor [ The Law of Compensation ]

Imagine making money without working for it.

Sound impossible, unless you’re investing it?

Well, it’s not.

Thousands of people are making twice as much money without working twice as long. In fact, relatively speaking, they’re hardly working more at all.

How are they doing it? Through Multiple Sources of Income (MSI).

MSI should be viewed as passive sources of income, not another job. Why? Because if you get a second or third job, you’ll have to trade your time for money, and eventually you’ll run out of time.

Virtually all wealthy people have several little “streams” of income coming in that eventually build into a “river” of wealth. I’ve been a huge proponent of MSI ever since I passed out on the street in the mid-1960s from working too many jobs.

That's why I'm thrilled to announce an exciting new opportunity for you to start earning passive income.

We have a brand new affiliate program that permits you to get paid a commission every time someone you refer to us purchases one of our products or programs. If you like what we're doing, and believe our products can help people in your circle of influence, this program can be a great benefit to you.

If you’re new to affiliate marketing, you probably have some questions about how it works. Well, don’t worry—we’ve set the program up through a company called Clickbank, and they have tons of resources to help you become successful as an affiliate.

This is one of the best ways to get your feet wet when creating multiple sources of income. You’re using an established system that has already been built up and tested. The marketing and product delivery are handled by someone else. And it’s easy to track your sales.

So how does it work? Just sign up for the program, tell others about us, and if they decide to buy, you get paid a percentage of the sale—a source of passive income.

Then, as you bring in additional sources of income, you’ll gain more and more personal freedom. Multiple Sources of Income are a way of adding a new dimension of excitement and fun to your everyday life, while you are becoming wealthy.

We're excited to be able to offer you a way to make money—without having to work for it.

To your success,

Bob Proctor

For more than half a century, Bob Proctor has been the foremost authority in the personal and professional development field. Bob Proctor has dedicated his adult life to helping a world of individuals realize and act on the greatness they already possess within themselves. He’s widely regarded as the grandfather of personal development, and when it comes to mastering the mind – he is simply the best.

After meeting Bob Proctor, Sandy Gallagher, an esteemed banking attorney, created Thinking into Results – the most powerful corporate transformational program of its kind. Sandy is now the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Proctor Gallagher Institute. A genius businesswoman and visioneering expert committed to improving the conscious awareness of the entire world, one individual at a time.

The good life's expensive. "There's another way to live that doesn't cost as much, "but it isn't any good." Well, a lot of what he said is true. Many years ago, a man gave me this book, Think and Grow Rich. I was flat broke. I had always been flat broke. I had never had any money. I was 26 years old, I had two months' high school and no business experience. He said, "Bob, you read this, do exactly what I tell you, "you can have anything you want." Now, I really didn't believe that, but I believed he believed it. And I said, all I want is some money. I figured if I had enough money, all my problems would go away. See, I was earning $4,000 a year, but I owed 6,000. If I had paid every cent I owned, or earned, in 18 months, I would have just broken even. So I really didn't think I was going to be able to change that. Do you know that within a year, I was earning 15,000 a month. I went from 4,000 a year, to 15,000 a month, within a year. Now, I hadn't got that much smarter. You don't have to be very smart to earn money, but you do have to understand some basic rules, and that's what I want to talk to you about.

