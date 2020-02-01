How to Start a Keynote or Powerpoint Presentation – Day #217 of The Income Stream with Pat Flynn

You may need to create a keynote or powerpoint presentation for business, work, or other reasons. Let's cover how to easily get started so that we aren't falling behind, right from the start.

For creating awesome slides, I recommend this video here (my #1 most popular video on YouTube!):

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin