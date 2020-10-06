How to Record 2 USB Mics at the Same Time on PC / WINDOWS

A quick solution to an annoying problem, I'll show you how to record 2 USB mics at the same time in Windows on your PC.

For a tutorial about how to do this on a MAC computer, click here:

VoiceMeeter:

Audacity:

The microphones I use are 2 ATR-2100 USB mics, which unfortunately are discontinued, lol. Now, we have a couple of similar USB options that I love:

Samson Q2U (Amazon affiliate link):

ATR 2100x by Audiotechnica (Amazon affiliate link):

If you enjoyed this video, please hit that thumbs up button to help out, and please subscribe! I appreciate you!

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin