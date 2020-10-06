How to Record 2 USB Mics at the Same Time on PC / WINDOWS

A quick solution to an annoying problem, I'll show you how to record 2 USB mics at the same time in Windows on your PC.

For a tutorial about how to do this on a MAC computer, click here:

VoiceMeeter:

Audacity:

The microphones I use are 2 ATR-2100 USB mics, which unfortunately are discontinued, lol. Now, we have a couple of similar USB options that I love:

Samson Q2U (Amazon affiliate link):

ATR 2100x by Audiotechnica (Amazon affiliate link):

15 Comments

  1. Albert J Anderson
    Albert J Anderson on October 6, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    Thanks Pat that is really good information I hate to sound dumb but what happens if we need three mics cuz it’s three of us on our podcast Albert J Anderson

  2. Jade Choi - Million Dollar Challenge
    Jade Choi - Million Dollar Challenge on October 6, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    I’m trying to buy a Blue Yeti mic. Anyone using it? 🙋‍♀️

  3. Aditya Jain
    Aditya Jain on October 6, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Watching Pat from a very long time.

    You’re a beast, never stopped even on less than 500 views putting same quality content 🔥🔥.

    Keep making big brother we will always be with you. You will grow much soon, I pray.

    Aditya Jain from Portala

  4. Csanád Kiss
    Csanád Kiss on October 6, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Hi Jade, I wouldn’t get a blue yeti, the sound isn’t necessary that good, it is very popular but the sound isn’t too good, what I am trying to say it isn’t a good bang for you buck, the Atr 2100x, it’s I think around half the price of the yeti but sounds, opinions may differ, quite nice as you can hear in Pat’s video. If I was going for a usb microphone I would defined get the Atr 2100x!!!
    Defeinetly check out reviews on the Atr 2100x! Or the Samson Q2U which is a bit more expensive buts sounds so good!!!

  5. McGlovin
    McGlovin on October 6, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Thank you pat! ^-^

  6. Kristen Lawson
    Kristen Lawson on October 6, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    I’m single 😥😥😥😥😥

  7. Rose Kirchgessner
    Rose Kirchgessner on October 6, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    This is what I needed, thank you!

  8. Zulf Photography
    Zulf Photography on October 6, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    I found getting a 4 xlr mixer board allowed me to get up to 4 mics. Have a look into audio mixer boards like behringer they also do some nice mics xm8500 for a good price

  9. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 6, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Glad it helped!

  10. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 6, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Sure thing!

  11. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 6, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Thanks Aditya!

  12. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 6, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    I agree the Blue Yeti isn’t my favorite. The ATR 2100x is a fine microphone for sure, or even the AKG Lyra by Harman. Samson Q2U is actually less expensive than both of those and is the one I usually recommend for beginners in my podcast course, too!

  13. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 6, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Not a dumb question! I agree with Zuff, not messing with the software is always best and potentially using something like what Zulf is recommending, or even a RodeCaster pro could work. If you need 3 mics and you’re on a budget, perhaps two on one computer, and then another on an additional computer?

  14. Aditya Jain
    Aditya Jain on October 6, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    @Pat Flynn Anytime! 🙂

  15. AberrantArt
    AberrantArt on October 7, 2020 at 2:52 am

    2 mics 1 comp…
    But have you seen 2 girls 1 cup? 😜