How to Niche Down and CRUSH Your Competition (Entrepreneur and Business Advice)

When building a business, it's important to know that sometimes success is much easier to come by when you niche down and target a smaller audience. Sure, you may be removing a lot of potential reach by narrowing your target market, however at the same time, as you'll learn in this video, you can gain a lot more traction, faster, by niching down and specializing.
In this video, I'll share with you not just why niching down is important, but also how to niche down, too. Let's get at it!
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin
I’m happy to be the first to say how helpful the content in this video has been for all of us in The Income Stream live stream every morning. Watch, learn and benefit!
Loving Pat so much, niche down is a way to go… we could go wider later on once we have conquered the niche … this is so practical Pat ! Thanks so much for always the amazing value u provide!
I’m targeting artists who want to create art in #inkscape.
Great video Pat! My niche is reducing our exposure to the toxic chemicals and pollution that is EVERYWHERE in our lives right now. And this leads to living a more healthy, natural and sustainable lifestyle. I am just 25 videos in on my YouTube channel. I am not sure exactly how I want to niche down more just yet so any thoughts by you or people in this community are greatly appreciated. I could do an age group like people over 30 or 40 or moms & families? Or I could focus on an area like in the kitchen? Or diet and lifestyle? I could also do clean beauty but that space is pretty saturated. Any feedback is appreciated. Thank you!
This is timely advice for me as I get back into filming videos and launching a podcast next year. Thank you!
Thank you so much for sharing this Pat. It is a definite help for me to get on track to exactly how to set up my site. I’ve been stuck for a bit on narrowing down my niche but this did help me to focus on what I currently have without wasting a year of learning to build a website with the content. Maybe now I can focus on starting an email list. As soon as I figure out the lead magnet to start with. Oh so much work to do while life gets in the way. Today was a perfect topic for sure. Thanks again and have a great day. 🙂 #TeamFlynn
Where you buy your t shirt??
Hello , Pat, Now, I started my podcast in May this year, 2020, after going through gynaecological surgery, and my target audience is primarily to help people who have gynaecological issues, or people who have went through a similar type of surgery to myself, or are planning on having the type of surgery that I underwent. Moreover, I am unsure if I need to niche down however, since starting my podcast, I have also talked about people who have ongoing mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Next, I am quite passionate about health in generally, and I understand mental health can go hand in hand with physical health especially when one has gone through quite an extensive surgery, it can effect ones mental health too, which is the reason I wanted to address both issues in my podcast. Now, I thank you once again for your valuable information ℹ️ ℹ️, and if you have any ideas for me, this would be thoroughly appreciated….
I appreciate your content. As someone starting to make content, niching down is something I’m continually working on. Right now I’m in the gaming/streaming/editing/maker/DIY space. That’s a lotta space 🙂
05:11
Hi Boys 😍💋❤️
0:16
I wasn’t planning to come here. But I’m glad I did
I can refer you to a mom that makes her own laundry detergent. DM me if you want the information.
@Yael Kaner Very cool! I’d love to hear more about that!
Great video. Awesome advice.
Wow. edited 10 minute video. This is gooood.
Just revised my website last night to niche down more toward just portrait photography and boom today i get this gem to let me know I’m on the right track
Thanks Pat. This is timely information and I appreciate your passion for sharing your knowledge. I hope this is niched enough…I’m trying to target my podcast to divorcees over 50 who are rebuilding their finances and/or need to understand personal finance. I’m about to start my podcast at the end of October.
My YouTube is niched to personal finance for women. Not as niched down as the podcast as yet.
“Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.”
-Muhammad Ali
Thanks, Pat. I’m having trouble niching down. Thinking older women starting over/ personal transformation at any age kind of stuff, but it feels so broad still. Working on it.