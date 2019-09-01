How to Never Quit a Habit, Goal, or Resolution Again (2020 Motivation)

If you're like me, you have great goals that you want to achieve. You're also like me if you know you've failed to commit to goals you've set for yourself in the past. We need to stop that, and keep our commitments.

Maybe you want to lose some weight, get stronger, start a business, write that book, eat better. Whatever it is, that's awesome. You've got goals, you're on your way. Let's not let ourselves down this time.

I filmed this video while my family was sick with the flu at the end of 2019. With them sitting on the couch watching Disney+ all day, I wanted to quarantine myself, but also do something useful with my time. (And yes, I did take care of them. I'm not mean.)

With 2020 right around the corner, I just bought a new Concept 2 rowing machine so that I could get back into shape. The best shape I was ever in was while I was rowing in college (lightweight, obviously), and I want to get to that, but I remember how painful this device was, and I know that I'm going to want to eventually quit. But I really don't want to. I hate promising myself things, only to let myself down. And so I filmed this video to remind me, and any of you, that although starting is great, it's the follow through that really matters.

Let's frikin' crush 2020, together, no matter what our goals are. What are your goals for 2020? Let me know in the comment section below!

I also used this opportunity to learn Final Cut Pro (a video editing program), so this was all filmed and edited by me. I wanted to learn, and what better way than to just dive right in. Credit to YouTube and all the amazing FCPX tutorial creators out there who shared their advice. Major props to you.

