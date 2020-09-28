How to Create Blog Posts Faster Without Writing

Writing blog posts takes up a lot of time, and with just a few tools and resources, whether you have a team or not, you can create blog posts a lot faster and easier. And yes, potentially without having to write at all.
Tools mentioned in this video:
Rev: (affiliate link)
Descript:
Also, what'd you think about the overdub feature on Descript? Scary, or cool?
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin
*Thank you for yet another reason to follow your channel….Your Great content and honest soul has motivated me always*
Love your tips Pat! So glad this video came out – was stewing over a blog post problem for weeks! Thank you 🙌
why the beard? Anyhow, this was a good video. As a teacher it will help me, although the software works out to about $0.02/minute. Do you have a video that guides an online newbie on developing a 90-day get started business plan? Assume the business will be blogging.
Covid Beard.
Great tip on transcribing to create blog posts, Pat. What a time saver!! 🙌
This is so cool. I’m using a chrome extension for voice typing directly into WordPress Editor. 😁 But this one is cool for Podcasts
I’ve tried this program and it works really, really good. Almost scary how good it works. Unfortunatly this program isn’t available in other languages, or a least not as good as the English language
The voice overdub is pretty scary, but cool tech! I really should use talk to type more, I definitely need to write more blog posts!
Great ideas! Thanks Pat. Coincidentally I advised a client of mine of some of your strategies today on a Zoom call.
i luv this – thanx!
This is truly a time saver and such a big help! Thanks Pat!
So, digging into Descript I see that they offer transcription services at a higher level, and charge $2 per minute. They use Rev, which is the other service that Pat mentioned, which charges $1.10 per minute. Descript as a standalone is cool, but there is limitation as to how much you can record in a month. Nothing is free, but it was interesting that Rev (for a certain service offering) is cheaper than Descript.
what is the extension’s name?
Love the value you bring Pat. Giving me ideas for my content. 😀
Thx Pat always good value & great advice with SPI
I’ve used the Google Docs tool named ‘voice typing’ and then let Grammarly scan the document for errors. The combination of the two gives good results and best of all they’re free.
If I tried to do this then my blog post would look like this: “There are lots of MOOOOM strategies you can use to *CRYING* can you be nice to your sister?” I only wish I was kidding.
I also feel like I can organize my thoughts better when I’m actually writing. Maybe the post it note/outline idea can help with that. Though sometimes I actually think more things up as I write. This could be something to aim for as I get my habits more established.
It does seem scary how it does that. I could tell the difference, but the fact that they could generate that makes humans seem replaceable. 🙂
BTW, MS Word as a Dictate function, too. I have run recordings of my voice while having it active and it has done an okay job. Accuracy is what you are paying for with other services.
The name please
I love these tips. I’m obsessed will multipurposing. What are your thoughts on recording a video, transcribing the content for blog, maybe using the audio for podcast, use clips for social media. Maybe create some memes with key points?
Thanks Pat! This is exactly what i started to do, because I am speaker not a writer. Awesome!
You should look at Recorder for Android, its a Google app. Does the same thing. 🙂 Except you can’t type and have it talk in your voice. BUT Recorder is free.
Voice In Voice typing
I’ve worked with that combo, too.
I love Descript. Where it added the most value for me was being able to import video and existing audio. Awesome for repurposing. I’d been struggling in front of the mic in empty room but this allowed me to leverage lots of recorded webinars I’ve delivered and edit them with little hassle into polished content 🙂
@Asif Ahmed Thank you man