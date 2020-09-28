How to Create Blog Posts Faster Without Writing

by | Digital Marketing

Writing blog posts takes up a lot of time, and with just a few tools and resources, whether you have a team or not, you can create blog posts a lot faster and easier. And yes, potentially without having to write at all.

Tools mentioned in this video:
Rev: (affiliate link)
Descript:

Also, what'd you think about the overdub feature on Descript? Scary, or cool?

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin

 

27 Comments

  1. Be An Entrepreneur - Make 1000 Dollars Per Day
    Be An Entrepreneur - Make 1000 Dollars Per Day on September 28, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    *Thank you for yet another reason to follow your channel….Your Great content and honest soul has motivated me always*

  2. The Worst Traveller
    The Worst Traveller on September 28, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Love your tips Pat! So glad this video came out – was stewing over a blog post problem for weeks! Thank you 🙌

  3. A Ali
    A Ali on September 28, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    why the beard? Anyhow, this was a good video. As a teacher it will help me, although the software works out to about $0.02/minute. Do you have a video that guides an online newbie on developing a 90-day get started business plan? Assume the business will be blogging.

  4. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on September 28, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Covid Beard.

  5. Vicki O'Neill
    Vicki O'Neill on September 28, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Great tip on transcribing to create blog posts, Pat. What a time saver!! 🙌

  6. Asif Ahmed
    Asif Ahmed on September 28, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    This is so cool. I’m using a chrome extension for voice typing directly into WordPress Editor. 😁 But this one is cool for Podcasts

  7. Lèvin de Heer
    Lèvin de Heer on September 28, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    I’ve tried this program and it works really, really good. Almost scary how good it works. Unfortunatly this program isn’t available in other languages, or a least not as good as the English language

  8. ScrapHappy
    ScrapHappy on September 28, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    The voice overdub is pretty scary, but cool tech! I really should use talk to type more, I definitely need to write more blog posts!

  9. SOAMBITIOUSDOM
    SOAMBITIOUSDOM on September 28, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Great ideas! Thanks Pat. Coincidentally I advised a client of mine of some of your strategies today on a Zoom call.

  10. Tee
    Tee on September 28, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    i luv this – thanx!

  11. Peasant Uprising
    Peasant Uprising on September 28, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    This is truly a time saver and such a big help! Thanks Pat!

  12. Robb Vaules
    Robb Vaules on September 28, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    So, digging into Descript I see that they offer transcription services at a higher level, and charge $2 per minute. They use Rev, which is the other service that Pat mentioned, which charges $1.10 per minute. Descript as a standalone is cool, but there is limitation as to how much you can record in a month. Nothing is free, but it was interesting that Rev (for a certain service offering) is cheaper than Descript.

  13. Hugo Nongbri
    Hugo Nongbri on September 28, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    what is the extension’s name?

  14. Entrepreneurs Toolbox with Jonathan
    Entrepreneurs Toolbox with Jonathan on September 28, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Love the value you bring Pat. Giving me ideas for my content. 😀

  15. Amine Unshakable
    Amine Unshakable on September 28, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Thx Pat always good value & great advice with SPI

  16. delancyj67
    delancyj67 on September 28, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I’ve used the Google Docs tool named ‘voice typing’ and then let Grammarly scan the document for errors. The combination of the two gives good results and best of all they’re free.

  17. Margaret McLaren
    Margaret McLaren on September 28, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    If I tried to do this then my blog post would look like this: “There are lots of MOOOOM strategies you can use to *CRYING* can you be nice to your sister?” I only wish I was kidding.

    I also feel like I can organize my thoughts better when I’m actually writing. Maybe the post it note/outline idea can help with that. Though sometimes I actually think more things up as I write. This could be something to aim for as I get my habits more established.

  18. Margaret McLaren
    Margaret McLaren on September 28, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    It does seem scary how it does that. I could tell the difference, but the fact that they could generate that makes humans seem replaceable. 🙂

  19. Robb Vaules
    Robb Vaules on September 28, 2020 at 10:46 pm

    BTW, MS Word as a Dictate function, too. I have run recordings of my voice while having it active and it has done an okay job. Accuracy is what you are paying for with other services.

  20. Kelvin Igbinigie
    Kelvin Igbinigie on September 28, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    The name please

  21. Mark Savant Media
    Mark Savant Media on September 28, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    I love these tips. I’m obsessed will multipurposing. What are your thoughts on recording a video, transcribing the content for blog, maybe using the audio for podcast, use clips for social media. Maybe create some memes with key points?

  22. Mami CrayCray
    Mami CrayCray on September 29, 2020 at 2:09 am

    Thanks Pat! This is exactly what i started to do, because I am speaker not a writer. Awesome!

  23. Hellcat M
    Hellcat M on September 29, 2020 at 2:22 am

    You should look at Recorder for Android, its a Google app. Does the same thing. 🙂 Except you can’t type and have it talk in your voice. BUT Recorder is free.

  24. Asif Ahmed
    Asif Ahmed on September 29, 2020 at 3:04 am

    Voice In Voice typing

  25. Chris Hunter
    Chris Hunter on September 29, 2020 at 3:41 am

    I’ve worked with that combo, too.

  26. Franco Musso
    Franco Musso on September 29, 2020 at 7:22 am

    I love Descript. Where it added the most value for me was being able to import video and existing audio. Awesome for repurposing. I’d been struggling in front of the mic in empty room but this allowed me to leverage lots of recorded webinars I’ve delivered and edit them with little hassle into polished content 🙂

  27. Kelvin Igbinigie
    Kelvin Igbinigie on September 29, 2020 at 7:28 am

    @Asif Ahmed Thank you man