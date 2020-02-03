How These Super Bowl Tweets from 2010 and 2013 Came True

What if when you tweeted something, it came true? During the SuperBowl yesterday, this actually happened to both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and singer Demi Lovato.
Patrick, a senior high school quarterback, tweeted this:
And Demi, 10 years ago, tweeted this:
Another football star, Colin Kaepernick, did something similar when he was in the 4th grade: he wrote a letter saying he’d become the QB of the San Francisco 49ers, and that’s exactly what happened!
But no, you don’t need to be a celebrity to make this happen, this happened to me too, as you’ll see in the end of the video.
The big question is, what’s happening here? WHY is this happening to some, and perhaps not to others? What’s “special” about these people, or is it really just luck and coincidence?
Although you may not be able to do something today, this doesn’t mean you won’t be able to do it in the future. Some things take work. Make a plan and take the 1st step today. This attitude has been working with my YouTube channel. Start today and never stop learning.
As a die hard Chiefs fan I was ecstatic. So happy for Mahomes, Reid and every single other person that realized a dream during that day.
like
I have a dream of one day being able to step away from the screen for the vast majority of the week and spend that time with my family. My other dream, much less measurable, is having my kids realize their dreams, whatever they may be. I want to be there when they say “Dad, this is what I was meant to do.”
I created a vision board using milanote I hope everything on there comes true one day.
Never knew you wrote books. Went straight to Amazon and bought 2 books. Will it Fly and Let Go expanded version. Thanks Pat!
*These are awesome!* 👍
Wow, thank you!! 🙏🏼
Thanks for the inspiration always, Pat! 🙏🏼
Ed Sheeran did the same thing long ago.
Something around give me 10 years to get to my goal.
It’s pretty amazing what the human mind can achieve.
2:41 dying! 😂 Love the tweets too! Interestingly, the research on sharing goals publicly is really mixed. Ultimately it comes down to several things…including how and when and why. But what I think makes the real difference is what we do afterwards. Do we stay in daydream mode or obsess on it and the actions that make it happen?
Yes set yourself a goal and work harder than have ever did in your life, to make it happen, just be realistic be grounded be aware
Gotta say Pat the idea of your son asking people to buy it, them asking “why?”, and then you just revealing yourself sounds amazing.
My dreams are to host more national TV shows, have a popular / profitable YouTube channel and do my speaking and entertainment gigs when I want to not because I need to.
I want to be a digital marketer and a public speaker like you. And I will become this in this decade. Love from India 😊