How These Super Bowl Tweets from 2010 and 2013 Came True

What if when you tweeted something, it came true? During the SuperBowl yesterday, this actually happened to both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and singer Demi Lovato.

Patrick, a senior high school quarterback, tweeted this:

And Demi, 10 years ago, tweeted this:

Another football star, Colin Kaepernick, did something similar when he was in the 4th grade: he wrote a letter saying he’d become the QB of the San Francisco 49ers, and that’s exactly what happened!

But no, you don’t need to be a celebrity to make this happen, this happened to me too, as you’ll see in the end of the video.

The big question is, what’s happening here? WHY is this happening to some, and perhaps not to others? What’s “special” about these people, or is it really just luck and coincidence?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

-=-=-=-=-

Subscribe to this YouTube channel:

-=-=-=-=-

Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below: