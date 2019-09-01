How Much YouTube Paid Me VS. Other YouTubers for 1,000,000+ Views Video

So how much money do YouTubers make for their videos? I'll show you how much YouTube paid me and several other YouTubers for a video with over 1,000,000 views. (hint: it's all over the place, and the TOP earning video I found is ridiculous). There IS a pattern between those who earn a lot, and the videos that earn a little. See if you can spot the pattern.

Also, I'll be sharing how this money compares to other revenues streams that I have outside of the YouTube space. (9:28)

Welcome to ACCOUNT(ABILITY) with Pat Flynn 🙂

Other YouTubers' 1,000,000 View Video Earnings Reports:

Shelby Church (2:25):

Roberto Blake (3:03):

Sunny (3:23):

TechLead (4:05):

Reyes the Entrepreneur (4:51):

Graham Stephan (5:38):

Coco Lili (6:16):

Monique Reid (6:39):

Cole Dockter (7:02):

Kevin Davis (8:32):

Make sure you subscribe because I'll be sharing more about my accounts, including stocks and portfolios that I have, too! Subscribe here: