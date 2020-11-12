How Do You See You? | Bob Proctor Masterclass Exclusive Preview

by | Success

Imagine what your life would look like with dedicated mentoring from America’s Greatest Prosperity Teacher and Teacher from the hit phenomenon Movie, The Secret – Bob Proctor. The sky is the limit!

The Masterclass with Bob Proctor is your opportunity to spend 6 months with Bob Proctor. To rewire your thinking, expand your awareness and achieve your most audacious goals. 6 months with Bob Proctor and a small group of people who are moving at life in the same way you are. You will have opportunities to ask Bob any questions you want – and gain from other’s questions as well.

Learn more about Bob Proctor's Masterclass here:

1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Learn more about Bob Proctor's Masterclass here 👉

#BobProctor

Check out our most popular playlists!
🔸 Thoughts Become Things:
🔹 Visual Wisdom:
🔸 Mindful Monday:
🔹 The Proctor Perspective:
🔸 You Were Born Rich:
🔹 Proctor Vibes:
🔸 The Search for Meaning:
🔹 The Higher Side of You:
🔸 Value from the Vault:
Don't forget to subscribe! 👉 👈

Connect with us!
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️

 

33 Comments

  1. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on November 12, 2020 at 1:42 am

    1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
    2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
    3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
    ➡️ Learn more about Bob Proctor’s Masterclass here 👉 https://bit.ly/2AqFox6

  2. Jo Jo
    Jo Jo on November 12, 2020 at 1:44 am

    Thank you. I needed this 🙏

  3. erika juarez
    erika juarez on November 12, 2020 at 1:45 am

    Thanks Bob, saludos desde México!!

  4. Sasillavint Vinci Channel
    Sasillavint Vinci Channel on November 12, 2020 at 1:46 am

    Thank you🔆With Love ❤️

  5. Avinash Karkss
    Avinash Karkss on November 12, 2020 at 1:47 am

    First comment should have some giveaway too sir….
    Hardest part to visualization and shift your paradigm, changing, focusing….. I am director of my life, i am going to be healthy, wealthy and happy life 💓💓💓. Thanks for messaging……

  6. Nicole on EQ
    Nicole on EQ on November 12, 2020 at 1:47 am

    “Who is the director of your life? Most people are just extras in their life” – That really hit me.

  7. The Lori Show!
    The Lori Show! on November 12, 2020 at 1:48 am

    We don’t get what we want, we get what we are! Wayne Dyer.
    Therefor… I just see myself deliberately as the thing I want to be … Just be it, feel it and find myself in the state of having it… and it will materialize

  8. The Lori Show!
    The Lori Show! on November 12, 2020 at 1:48 am

    Liked and shared. Love all of this!

  9. Vershon Charles
    Vershon Charles on November 12, 2020 at 1:51 am

    The way you see yourself will be projected into reality. We must all see each other in a positive manner. Wish you all the best 🙏🏽

  10. preston akidiva
    preston akidiva on November 12, 2020 at 1:52 am

    If you are reading this I wish you success and wellness!

  11. nedeulaufBene
    nedeulaufBene on November 12, 2020 at 2:01 am

    Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖

  12. ALPHA|DOG| AFFIRMATIONS
    ALPHA|DOG| AFFIRMATIONS on November 12, 2020 at 2:04 am

    As a legendary and infinite badass

  13. Positive Thinker Tube
    Positive Thinker Tube on November 12, 2020 at 2:35 am

    Thank you Bob. I am following you. Big fan of you. Trying my best to be good out of me hope I am not too late.

  14. Vershon Charles
    Vershon Charles on November 12, 2020 at 2:36 am

    For real

  15. Vershon Charles
    Vershon Charles on November 12, 2020 at 2:36 am

    You as well 🙌🏽

  16. Barrie Wright
    Barrie Wright on November 12, 2020 at 2:41 am

    I am a teacher and I teach my kids this everyday in class. It is better than any textbook. 🙏🙂

  17. kyle stephenson
    kyle stephenson on November 12, 2020 at 2:46 am

    It’s not a metaphor

  18. krishna a
    krishna a on November 12, 2020 at 2:54 am

    Yes

  19. Steven D Spearance
    Steven D Spearance on November 12, 2020 at 2:55 am

    Great stuff

  20. The power of Books
    The power of Books on November 12, 2020 at 3:15 am

    I wish the same you

  21. The power of Books
    The power of Books on November 12, 2020 at 3:16 am

    I agree with you

  22. The power of Books
    The power of Books on November 12, 2020 at 3:17 am

    Yes we all are not too late

  23. Anastasia Hill
    Anastasia Hill on November 12, 2020 at 3:29 am

    Road to 1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS…YAY!!!

  24. The Lori Show!
    The Lori Show! on November 12, 2020 at 3:30 am

    @The power of Books thank you very kindly. ❤️

  25. Gandhi P
    Gandhi P on November 12, 2020 at 3:31 am

    Its so simple but self awareness will show you what & how much you really are telling yourself. Remember you are you’re own best friend. Stay bless!

  26. The Lori Show!
    The Lori Show! on November 12, 2020 at 3:32 am

    @krishna a 💡❤️💡❤️🧿🤓🧿🤓

  27. Exist N Nature Media
    Exist N Nature Media on November 12, 2020 at 3:41 am

    I see myself as the most amazing Artist.

  28. 해외살이 7년차 활력소정
    해외살이 7년차 활력소정 on November 12, 2020 at 5:31 am

    We think we know about what he is saying yet most people don’t live like that.
    이거 다 아는 얘기라고 생각하지만 내가 원하는 일을 하며 사는 사람이 별로 없죠..ㅠ

  29. Warren Gerald
    Warren Gerald on November 12, 2020 at 7:27 am

    Wooow you are the best one

  30. Saeed Jassir
    Saeed Jassir on November 12, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Yes l learned and enjoyed.

  31. Nabankema Judith
    Nabankema Judith on November 12, 2020 at 8:39 am

    I have decided to be a director in my own movie. Thanks Bob.

  32. Luciano Abreu Oliveira Bedetti
    Luciano Abreu Oliveira Bedetti on November 12, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Great ideias.. great atitudes…

  33. Irvine Marseille
    Irvine Marseille on November 12, 2020 at 10:11 am

    The ⌛ time is the most important thing in our life.💡