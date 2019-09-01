How (and WHY) You Should Develop Your Online Persona – Day #229 of The Income Stream

This isn't talked about very much, but it's important to know how, and why you should develop your online persona. How do you want people to talk about you, and share you with their friends, family and followers? What do you want you to become known for? Is that even possible to construct?

Yes. And I'll show you how.

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin