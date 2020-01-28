How a NEW Photographer Became Usher’s Photographer (INSPIRATIONAL!)

This is the story of Walid Azami. While on stage with me at FlynnCon, he blew me and the audience away with an amazing origin story about how he became Usher's personal photographer on tour. It starts with something in his gut telling him to buy a camera – something he had no idea how to use.

He's since gone on to photograph celebrities including J Lo, Madonna, Ricky Martin, Mariah Carey and many more. Also, his fashion and beauty photography is off the charts, and I highly recommend you check out his work below:

He also helps the photography community become better photographers at:

Thank you, Walid, for teaching us to listen to our intuition, and just put ourselves out there, because the world has an amazing way of making things happen for us.

