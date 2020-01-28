How a NEW Photographer Became Usher’s Photographer (INSPIRATIONAL!)

This is the story of Walid Azami. While on stage with me at FlynnCon, he blew me and the audience away with an amazing origin story about how he became Usher's personal photographer on tour. It starts with something in his gut telling him to buy a camera – something he had no idea how to use.
He's since gone on to photograph celebrities including J Lo, Madonna, Ricky Martin, Mariah Carey and many more. Also, his fashion and beauty photography is off the charts, and I highly recommend you check out his work below:
He also helps the photography community become better photographers at:
Also, if you're interesting in joining me and other creators and entrepreneurs at FlynnCon2 this summer (July 16-18) in San Diego, I'd love to host you! Go here to purchase tickets and learn more:
Thank you, Walid, for teaching us to listen to our intuition, and just put ourselves out there, because the world has an amazing way of making things happen for us.
Haven’t watched and am excited already since I know his story! Thanks for posting this.
Thanks for sharing Pat, very inspiring! If you were to attend a video creator conference, which one would it be? And any one tip for a newbie YouTuber?
*Nice! YouTube can be a great educational tool.* 👍
What a great and hilarious story.
Great story
Morale of the story: keep pushing, moving forward, be consistent and dare to take increment improvements day by day even if each step is a small step. Thank you Pat and Walid for the video.
Unbelievable, what a story. A real example of why you should ‘Start before you’re ready!’. 👍
Hey Pat, this was great to see!
I’ve sat on that story for so long (out of shyness) but I realize it helps people feel better about their own situations and to hopefully, take a chance and lean on those instincts. I’m thankful that I decided to share that story just minutes before we went on your stage for the first FlynnCon haha… and I suppose that too, was our instincts to just go with it.
I hope that everyone has the opportunity to work with people who can recognize raw talent and allow it to develop on their projects. I’ll be forever grateful to Usher for realizing my potential early on.
Love you man! Thank you for sharing your story with us man! You are an inspiration!
Walid’s story is awesome, only in America!
Great lesson; go with your instincts! Enjoyed the light-hearted, honest interview.
This story is incredible! Something else!
I’d check out VidSummit, it’s by far the best one I’ve attended thus far. (Not to be confused with VidCON, which is very much full of YouTubers and their huge fan bases, although there are some creator tracks there, too. Way too overwhelming for me)
Talk About Inspiration Through Despair. Your expressions were priceless as well. Thanks for sharing.
Congrats on your success. That was so God leading you and I’m glad for your shyness/humbleness – shows us all a thing or two! So happy for you and I know your parents are proud.
Great interview, Walid linked this to a group of us on FB, and glad he did.
Welcome to the channel! Thanks for the comment!
this is beyond inspiration! please bring Walid back for more! awesome series btw (:
This is so awesome! 😄
Yeeeesss, Walid!! That standing ovation was very much needed. That standing ovation to me meant that you don’t need to know everything about photography, but as long as you are learning something new everyday you will break through. It’s so inspiring to know that even when you were nervous you kept going. I personally do hold myself back and say, “oh I don’t know how to do that yet, I won’t get the job.” But seeing this is like WOW. This shows me to follow my instincts and shut down those fears! Thank you so much for being my mentor! Thank you Pat Flynn for your great content. 🙂
That is a story of intuition…trust…following our instinct and dream. Walid’s shyness is inspirational. Thank you, Pat…another reason your videos help people succeed!
@svntrs Thank YOU! I agree about who was leading me. 🙂
Always! and thank you.
haha DURING it was terrifying but after the hiring, yes was pretty funny 🙂
Thank you Chris
Thank you so much Araceli! Always, always follow that voice. Seems you’re already on your way.
Land of opportunity, if you take a chance!
Thank you for watching the story!
YES! Youtube can be anything you want it to be.
Thank you for watching!! Pat’s channel is awesome
Oh wow, that’s an honor! I hope you enjoy your chat.
Instincts are the roadmap! Thank you 🙂
aww…. I’m so happy that I shared the story then. I just wanted to help others with my own story.
@Walid Azami your story was one of my favorite things from FlynnCon1. 🙂
Thank YOU for watching it
@Walid Azami My parent’s immigrated from two different countries. So as a kid, I grew up knowing that America was unique, a place that offers opportunities with hard work, and a little luck doesn’t hurt along the way. So funny that YouTube tutorials saved the day while you were learning on location! Congratulations on your success and future!
@Walid Azami You are welcome.
This had to be one of the top stories at #FlynnCon1. My jaw was on the floor throughout the story. INSPIRATIONAL! Never underestimate yourself.
When desperation meets a great heart magic happens. Truly inspirational!
Thanks for sharing, Pat. It’s a great reminder of how trusting our instincts and being willing to learn can lead us exactly where we need to be.