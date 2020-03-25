Good News with Bob Proctor

During a 90-minute live stream on March 25th, Bob Proctor shares his unique perspective and answers viewer questions during this time of change and uncertainty.
Below are links to the free resources mentioned during the broadcast:
Purpose Vision and Goals PDF –
Serenity Trifold PDF –
You Were Born Rich Book Download –
Free Coaching Session –
Affirmation: I am so happy and grateful that everything in my life is moving forward in harmony with God's laws.
#BobProctor #GoodNews
Subscribe for more:
Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:
Social Media & Website:
Website:
MB01HJKQ8PVX1PJ
This was great. Thank you, Bob and crew.
Thank you Bob and crew I needed a reminder to reshift so I can refocus back on my meter sending high vibration love back over our world. FEAR shuts the human body down scientific proven fact just be LOVE and share Love. Restructure your systems and build in grow in new ways while home it’s what I’ve been doing for years Bob has helped with that and think and grow rich is one amazing book! We need to study!
Thenks Mr Bob 🙏❤️🙋♀️🌹💐
I am so happy and grateful for you! Keep spreading love. Knowledge is power, and the truth does set you free. 🦄🐺
Thank you so much for this incredible livestream, Im so thankful for your kindness to do this 🙂
Bob is my friend, uncle and mentor! 🤗
This is pure gold in the form of knowledge. We ARE blessed to have access to the internet to hear wisdom such as this when we don’t hear it from people around us.
This was absolutely amazing. God works in mysterious ways…as proven by today’s talk by Bob Proctor. Thank you!
Listening to bob’s material is the reason I’ve gone from hopeless to hopeful..to succesful
I was waiting to hear your voice Bob. thanks for everything . just keep going. we need you
Words of wisdom Bob. Excellent video in these trying times. Thank you for the book recommendations, know them all except “you squared” and “the technique of getting things done” I got 4 weeks at home, time to catch up on some reading. Feel like a wizard 🧙🏻♂️⚡️🔥
I was on this call live….it was absolutely amazing seeing Mr. Proctor answer questions, it was pure magic! Please watch until the end.❤️
i wish the questions were listed with timestamps… i wish i wish i visualise i manifest…
All the things you say is correct, but be careful with the virus, especially in seminars, we don’t want you to get infected by corona
I really appreciate your knowledge, I’m glad I checked this video. God bless you and your team 😍🙏❤
Jacara Johnson I second that
I freakin love Bob Proctor, just always sharing GOLD !
Discipline yourself to see yourself doing it. That’s good.
Double down on our studying 28:47, I love that, that’s exactly what I’ve been doing. feels good to hear that from Bob
Books Bob recommends!
As A man thinketh- James Allen
You Squared – Price Pritchard
The Technique of Getting things done – Donald and Eleanor Laird.
The Bible
You were born rich – Bob Procter! Free for download!
Absolutely incredible as always I could actually cry after listening and watching. I am so happy and grateful I was introduced to you and your materials. Thankyou