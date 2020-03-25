Good News with Bob Proctor

by | Success

During a 90-minute live stream on March 25th, Bob Proctor shares his unique perspective and answers viewer questions during this time of change and uncertainty.

Below are links to the free resources mentioned during the broadcast:
Purpose Vision and Goals PDF –
Serenity Trifold PDF –
You Were Born Rich Book Download –
Free Coaching Session –
Affirmation: I am so happy and grateful that everything in my life is moving forward in harmony with God's laws.

#BobProctor #GoodNews

Subscribe for more:

Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:

Social Media & Website:

Website:

MB01HJKQ8PVX1PJ

 

21 Comments

  1. Zara Evander
    Zara Evander on March 25, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    This was great. Thank you, Bob and crew.

  2. Jenni Kay
    Jenni Kay on March 25, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Thank you Bob and crew I needed a reminder to reshift so I can refocus back on my meter sending high vibration love back over our world. FEAR shuts the human body down scientific proven fact just be LOVE and share Love. Restructure your systems and build in grow in new ways while home it’s what I’ve been doing for years Bob has helped with that and think and grow rich is one amazing book! We need to study!

  3. Feruza Djuraeva
    Feruza Djuraeva on March 25, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Thenks Mr Bob 🙏❤️🙋‍♀️🌹💐

  4. Mia Doll
    Mia Doll on March 25, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    I am so happy and grateful for you! Keep spreading love. Knowledge is power, and the truth does set you free. 🦄🐺

  5. Tereza K
    Tereza K on March 25, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Thank you so much for this incredible livestream, Im so thankful for your kindness to do this 🙂

  6. Jacara Johnson
    Jacara Johnson on March 25, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Bob is my friend, uncle and mentor! 🤗

  7. Ljubomir Turajlija
    Ljubomir Turajlija on March 25, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    This is pure gold in the form of knowledge. We ARE blessed to have access to the internet to hear wisdom such as this when we don’t hear it from people around us.

  8. Pascale Adrien
    Pascale Adrien on March 25, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    This was absolutely amazing. God works in mysterious ways…as proven by today’s talk by Bob Proctor. Thank you!

  9. Gwyndaf Lewis
    Gwyndaf Lewis on March 25, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Listening to bob’s material is the reason I’ve gone from hopeless to hopeful..to succesful

  10. Abbas Shakeri
    Abbas Shakeri on March 25, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    I was waiting to hear your voice Bob. thanks for everything . just keep going. we need you

  11. Serpentaria
    Serpentaria on March 25, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Words of wisdom Bob. Excellent video in these trying times. Thank you for the book recommendations, know them all except “you squared” and “the technique of getting things done” I got 4 weeks at home, time to catch up on some reading. Feel like a wizard 🧙🏻‍♂️⚡️🔥

  12. Rebecca Pasqual Rodriguez
    Rebecca Pasqual Rodriguez on March 25, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    I was on this call live….it was absolutely amazing seeing Mr. Proctor answer questions, it was pure magic! Please watch until the end.❤️

  13. Ryan Potter
    Ryan Potter on March 25, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    i wish the questions were listed with timestamps… i wish i wish i visualise i manifest…

  14. mohsen doraghi
    mohsen doraghi on March 25, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    All the things you say is correct, but be careful with the virus, especially in seminars, we don’t want you to get infected by corona

  15. Inés Doherty
    Inés Doherty on March 25, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    I really appreciate your knowledge, I’m glad I checked this video. God bless you and your team 😍🙏❤

  16. Dahmear Johnson
    Dahmear Johnson on March 25, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Jacara Johnson I second that

  17. Korey Niese
    Korey Niese on March 26, 2020 at 1:18 am

    I freakin love Bob Proctor, just always sharing GOLD !

  18. Jeff Glaza
    Jeff Glaza on March 26, 2020 at 3:18 am

    Discipline yourself to see yourself doing it. That’s good.

  19. Jeff Glaza
    Jeff Glaza on March 26, 2020 at 3:23 am

    Double down on our studying 28:47, I love that, that’s exactly what I’ve been doing. feels good to hear that from Bob

  20. Aimée O'Sullivan
    Aimée O'Sullivan on March 26, 2020 at 5:36 am

    Books Bob recommends!
    As A man thinketh- James Allen
    You Squared – Price Pritchard
    The Technique of Getting things done – Donald and Eleanor Laird.
    The Bible
    You were born rich – Bob Procter! Free for download!

  21. Olivia Willis Ftiness
    Olivia Willis Ftiness on March 26, 2020 at 5:53 am

    Absolutely incredible as always I could actually cry after listening and watching. I am so happy and grateful I was introduced to you and your materials. Thankyou