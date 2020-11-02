Going Beyond The Physical | Bob Proctor Masterclass Exclusive Preview

Imagine what your life would look like with dedicated mentoring from America’s Greatest Prosperity Teacher and Teacher from the hit phenomenon Movie, The Secret – Bob Proctor. The sky is the limit!
The Masterclass with Bob Proctor is your opportunity to spend 6 months with Bob Proctor. To rewire your thinking, expand your awareness and achieve your most audacious goals. 6 months with Bob Proctor and a small group of people who are moving at life in the same way you are. You will have opportunities to ask Bob any questions you want – and gain from other’s questions as well.
Learn more about Bob Proctor's Masterclass here:
1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Learn more about Bob Proctor's Masterclass here 👉
#BobProctor
Check out our most popular playlists!
🔸 Thoughts Become Things:
🔹 Visual Wisdom:
🔸 Mindful Monday:
🔹 The Proctor Perspective:
🔸 You Were Born Rich:
🔹 Proctor Vibes:
🔸 The Search for Meaning:
🔹 The Higher Side of You:
🔸 Value from the Vault:
Don't forget to subscribe! 👉 👈
Connect with us!
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Learn more about Bob Proctor’s Masterclass here 👉 https://bit.ly/2AqFox6
Happy to see Bob a great men that has helpt so many people.HOPE IN A NEAR FUTURE TO BE IN YOUR SEMINARS .
Hare Krishna. Bob is a great man with a clean spirit. I just know!
We must go beyond this physical realm using the wonderful imagination. Whatever we picture in our mind long enough will eventually become projected into our external reality. Thanks Bob for inspiring me to help others like you 🙌🏽☘️
YOU ARE RIGHT the sky is the limit
Nice video.
We should learn that we don’t have a soul…
We are a soul…
I would love if you people will stay connected with me.
Thankyou.
The Picture Of The Mind Model helps us to organize our thought to avoid confusion.
“The biggest part of me you’ll never see… its non-physical”🙏
Let infinite intelligence guide you to abundance.
Very simple explaination of where our true higher spiritual energy lies. 🙏
I really want you to be my mentor, I’m from Brazil
2:32 I like that😍💋 💝💖❤️
I am a spiritual being that lives in a physical body.
Reality is not what it appears to be. ‘Dreams, the past, the future, manifestation, law of attraction all play in to the higher consciousness and becoming who we were destined to become.
Your mind is creative and full of wisdom. Understand that you can truly attract anything you want but you must connect with yourself and then connect with the Universe. If you are still reading this remember that you have a greater purpose in your life, I create videos help others discover their gift and calling in life. Please remember that you matter and your mind is powerful.
hope i will be there soon my imagination to reality
here, every day I forget how much I have to use my mental faculties to be close to our creator.
thank you, thank you Bob.
I like the ways you think to put things. Think and grow. Never stop learning. Peace. ✊💯
One day I’ll master your class and I’ll be the one standing there teaching it to the next generation on a different level in life.
“ May our parents live more than 100 years with good health & prosperity !! Ameen! ❤️❤️❤️ “