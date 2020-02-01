Fill-In-The-Blank with Pat Flynn – The Income Stream Day #173

Some of my favorite questions to answer on interviews are structured like this:

"Pat, if you were ___________, how would you ____________?"

So those are the only questions I'm going to answer today on the LIVE show. Something a little different for us today rather than the usual Q&A, or topic-specific show, especially since it's a holiday here in the U.S. (Labor Day).

Hope you're staying cool, safe from fires, and happy and healthy too. I'm grateful for you, whether you're watching live with me today, or watching the replay later. I appreciate you!

-=-=-=-=-

I'm live EVERY morning at 9am PT! Make sure you subscribe and come back tomorrow!

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin