Excitement vs Enthusiasm | Bob Proctor Masterclass Exclusive Preview

Imagine what your life would look like with dedicated mentoring from America’s Greatest Prosperity Teacher and Teacher from the hit phenomenon Movie, The Secret – Bob Proctor. The sky is the limit!

The Masterclass with Bob Proctor is your opportunity to spend 6 months with Bob Proctor. To rewire your thinking, expand your awareness and achieve your most audacious goals. 6 months with Bob Proctor and a small group of people who are moving at life in the same way you are. You will have opportunities to ask Bob any questions you want – and gain from other’s questions as well.

Learn more about Bob Proctor's Masterclass here:

25 Comments

    Proctor Gallagher Institute on November 13, 2020 at 9:36 pm

  2. Nicole on EQ
    Nicole on EQ on November 14, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    I identify as a life enthusiast. Anyone else?

  3. Lee Daniels
    Lee Daniels on November 14, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    This is wonderful!.

  4. Vershon Charles
    Vershon Charles on November 14, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Love this! Bob really did make a change to our lives. Very grateful. You inspire me to make a difference in the world Bob I am thankful for knowing this information 🙏🏽

  5. Karina D'Angelo
    Karina D'Angelo on November 14, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    It’s not image of the video only locution

  6. Gisele Bomentre
    Gisele Bomentre on November 14, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Amazing wisdom ,thank you so much

  7. Serpentaria
    Serpentaria on November 14, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Being 6 years old on Christmas Eve was extremely exciting. I miss that feeling as an adult. Closest thing now to excitement is looking forward to the weekend. Two days off from work. That’s sad 😞

  8. Casey Burns Investing
    Casey Burns Investing on November 14, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Non attachment and using the law to your advantage. Love the message.

  9. Chi Charchuk
    Chi Charchuk on November 14, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    I AM EXCITED EVERYDAY when I start studying about YOU, Mr. BOB💐
    Dreaming about EXPLOSIVE JAMP with YOU, Mr. Bob🤩💓

  10. Chi Charchuk
    Chi Charchuk on November 14, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Thank you for being IS you💐😇💝

  11. TANIYA COOL
    TANIYA COOL on November 14, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Yeah..i can totally co relate with you and m sure millions are there like us

  12. Shayan Zadeh
    Shayan Zadeh on November 14, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    No wonder look at the music you listen to and what you watch, and your wondering what’s the problem?

  13. Kahlil Mangroo
    Kahlil Mangroo on November 14, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Its easier said than done … in the real world it takes some kind of inner voice to remind you that you know these things … real world application of good ideas is a challenge that i have accepted , has anyone else ?

  14. Pranav sreedhar
    Pranav sreedhar on November 14, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Fantastic explaination Bob sir! Thank you so very much!

  15. Mr Ocean
    Mr Ocean on November 14, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    This guy is a legit 86 years old and still talk and explain like a 58 y old, my dad is 66 and already getting worn out, we need you secret about healthy long life mister Bob

  16. carsti07
    carsti07 on November 14, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Wow, thank you!

  17. Yvonne Mukase
    Yvonne Mukase on November 14, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    It will take a minute to digest!

  18. K-tech
    K-tech on November 14, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    He is going to raise me up! It doesn’t matter how much hell I have. I start to seeing it and it is going to be manifested. I study very much and I am going to own the word, and what was dead it’d better be resurrected; and if others are not moving, I pray to God to accelerate those people more. What was stuck is already released! While everything is in chaos I’m multiplying. Thank you! (A pastor Geovanny Ramirez gave me that phrase other parts are mine)

  19. priyadarshini jadhav
    priyadarshini jadhav on November 14, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Recently attended Webinar hosted by Bob on The science of getting rich!! It was so amazing. I have gained so much knowledge from it!!! I am learning from Bob all the marvelous things about our mind that have never been taught by anyone in my life. I am definitely seeing positive results in my life after I have started following your teachings. Your knowledge is exceptional. I owe you so much for the good changes in my life which wouldn’t have been possible without you!!! Thank you so much Bob!!!

  20. Tejin
    Tejin on November 14, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    The secret is the paradigm

  21. Just Me!
    Just Me! on November 15, 2020 at 2:56 am

    It’s been said that it’s neither good nor bad but thinking makes it so. ~ William Shakespeare. 👍👂👀💣💥👌👏👏👏😎🇨🇦💯

  22. Hayato Sasaki
    Hayato Sasaki on November 15, 2020 at 3:56 am

    But I googled that it states the greek meaning of enthusiasm is intense excitement

  23. Hayato Sasaki
    Hayato Sasaki on November 15, 2020 at 3:58 am

    Can someone give me a clear definite concise meaning of enthusiasm?

  24. Hayato Sasaki
    Hayato Sasaki on November 15, 2020 at 3:59 am

    @Tejin perrydigm approve👍🏻

  25. NFL sankar
    NFL sankar on November 15, 2020 at 4:22 am

    so, how do u get enthusiastic about things?