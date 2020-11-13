Excitement vs Enthusiasm | Bob Proctor Masterclass Exclusive Preview

Imagine what your life would look like with dedicated mentoring from America’s Greatest Prosperity Teacher and Teacher from the hit phenomenon Movie, The Secret – Bob Proctor. The sky is the limit!
The Masterclass with Bob Proctor is your opportunity to spend 6 months with Bob Proctor. To rewire your thinking, expand your awareness and achieve your most audacious goals. 6 months with Bob Proctor and a small group of people who are moving at life in the same way you are. You will have opportunities to ask Bob any questions you want – and gain from other’s questions as well.
Learn more about Bob Proctor's Masterclass here:
I identify as a life enthusiast. Anyone else?
This is wonderful!.
Love this! Bob really did make a change to our lives. Very grateful. You inspire me to make a difference in the world Bob I am thankful for knowing this information 🙏🏽
It’s not image of the video only locution
Amazing wisdom ,thank you so much
Being 6 years old on Christmas Eve was extremely exciting. I miss that feeling as an adult. Closest thing now to excitement is looking forward to the weekend. Two days off from work. That’s sad 😞
Non attachment and using the law to your advantage. Love the message.
I AM EXCITED EVERYDAY when I start studying about YOU, Mr. BOB💐
Dreaming about EXPLOSIVE JAMP with YOU, Mr. Bob🤩💓
Thank you for being IS you💐😇💝
Yeah..i can totally co relate with you and m sure millions are there like us
No wonder look at the music you listen to and what you watch, and your wondering what’s the problem?
Its easier said than done … in the real world it takes some kind of inner voice to remind you that you know these things … real world application of good ideas is a challenge that i have accepted , has anyone else ?
Fantastic explaination Bob sir! Thank you so very much!
This guy is a legit 86 years old and still talk and explain like a 58 y old, my dad is 66 and already getting worn out, we need you secret about healthy long life mister Bob
Wow, thank you!
It will take a minute to digest!
He is going to raise me up! It doesn’t matter how much hell I have. I start to seeing it and it is going to be manifested. I study very much and I am going to own the word, and what was dead it’d better be resurrected; and if others are not moving, I pray to God to accelerate those people more. What was stuck is already released! While everything is in chaos I’m multiplying. Thank you! (A pastor Geovanny Ramirez gave me that phrase other parts are mine)
Recently attended Webinar hosted by Bob on The science of getting rich!! It was so amazing. I have gained so much knowledge from it!!! I am learning from Bob all the marvelous things about our mind that have never been taught by anyone in my life. I am definitely seeing positive results in my life after I have started following your teachings. Your knowledge is exceptional. I owe you so much for the good changes in my life which wouldn’t have been possible without you!!! Thank you so much Bob!!!
The secret is the paradigm
It’s been said that it’s neither good nor bad but thinking makes it so. ~ William Shakespeare. 👍👂👀💣💥👌👏👏👏😎🇨🇦💯
But I googled that it states the greek meaning of enthusiasm is intense excitement
Can someone give me a clear definite concise meaning of enthusiasm?
@Tejin perrydigm approve👍🏻
so, how do u get enthusiastic about things?