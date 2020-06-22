Earl Nightingale Story | Bob Proctor

Finding a mentor is one of the best moves you can make in life. Bob Proctor has had a handful of mentors along his path including Earl Nightingale and Lloyd Conant. Listen to this short story about them here in this video.
Thank you for guiding me to riches
Bob forever changing my life
When Nightingale was seventeen years old he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was an instructor at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and was on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor and was one of fifteen surviving Marines aboard that day.
‘Whatever we plant in our subconscious mind and nourish with repetition and emotion will one day become a reality’. This one of my favourite quotes from Mr Nightingale. His voice was also very mesmerising…Great man! 😊
Me tooo😊😊😊
The indebtedness in Bob’s voice just resonates beyond measure.
I love Napoleon Hill..is funny how i ran it to this book..i YouTube how to get Rich and this audio of napoleon hill of think grow rich pop up..Change my life,love it.i have grow so much..im really thankful to napoleon hill the father i never had..
Uncle Bob is the best! Oh yeah his bday is coming up! Make sure to wish him a happy b-day this July!
Hey nice one Bob thank you for telling us this story
Earl was a HUGE inspiration of mine. Wonderful video ♥️
😊
Yessss!
😊
I love you Bob. Your teachings has changed my life you and Earl.
I listen to every one of your videos.
I’ve learnt so much thank you and bless you.
Thank you Bob. You and your team explained earl’s military background. I had great respect for Earl Nightingale before i knew about his military career. i have listening to “the strangest secret” every day for years and still listen to that once a week. It’s changed my life. I can’t wait to meet you Mr Proctor
Inspiring!!
The Strangest Secret: “How Bob Proctor takes care of his hair”
Thank you Bob ❤️😊👍, for your inspiration! You helped me turn my life to be better!!!
“This is earl nightingale and this is the strangest secret in the world” – oh that voice just gives me the chills
His voice really made an impact indeed. True patriot! Thank you.
I love them too. I listen to Earl regularly. He’s as much a part of my day as you are Bob.
Bob: “I love those guys”
We love you more, may you live for eternity for the way you recreated my life! Words are not enough!!!
Bob proctor should do an audiobook of Think and Grow Rich in his voice as a podcast as Earl Nightingale did, We need your energy with all the words.
please do it!!
I did enjoy this video and all your other videos and it truly does make everything in my life better by making me into a more positive and happy human being! Thank you Bob Proctor!!
In this Quarantine, I found out Bob! what an incredible discovery, changed my thinking! I appreciate you for sharing your thoughts with us Bob, thank you so much!
I’m in the same page! I’m learning a lot with him
I agree with you!
He’s incredible!