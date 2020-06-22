Earl Nightingale Story | Bob Proctor

by | Success

Finding a mentor is one of the best moves you can make in life. Bob Proctor has had a handful of mentors along his path including Earl Nightingale and Lloyd Conant. Listen to this short story about them here in this video.

1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Join Bob for a FREE webinar 👉

#BobProctor

Check out our most popular playlists!
🔸 Thoughts Become Things:
🔹 Visual Wisdom:
🔸 Mindful Monday:
🔹 The Proctor Perspective:
🔸 You Were Born Rich:
🔹 Proctor Vibes:
🔸 The Search for Meaning:
🔹 The Higher Side of You:
🔸 Value from the Vault:
Don't forget to subscribe! 👉 👈

Connect with us!
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️

 

28 Comments

  1. Onterio Mayfield
    Onterio Mayfield on June 22, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Thank you for guiding me to riches

  2. Zachariah Scholl
    Zachariah Scholl on June 22, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Bob forever changing my life

  3. Talking life
    Talking life on June 22, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    When Nightingale was seventeen years old he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was an instructor at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and was on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor and was one of fifteen surviving Marines aboard that day.

  4. Trishy
    Trishy on June 22, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    ‘Whatever we plant in our subconscious mind and nourish with repetition and emotion will one day become a reality’. This one of my favourite quotes from Mr Nightingale. His voice was also very mesmerising…Great man! 😊

  5. Nondumiso Mncube
    Nondumiso Mncube on June 22, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Me tooo😊😊😊

  6. Mohammed Ani - Lyceum Training Services
    Mohammed Ani - Lyceum Training Services on June 22, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    The indebtedness in Bob’s voice just resonates beyond measure.

  7. el puro good times
    el puro good times on June 22, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    I love Napoleon Hill..is funny how i ran it to this book..i YouTube how to get Rich and this audio of napoleon hill of think grow rich pop up..Change my life,love it.i have grow so much..im really thankful to napoleon hill the father i never had..

  8. Kamlegend1
    Kamlegend1 on June 22, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Uncle Bob is the best! Oh yeah his bday is coming up! Make sure to wish him a happy b-day this July!

  9. Fatima Maldonado
    Fatima Maldonado on June 22, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    Hey nice one Bob thank you for telling us this story

  10. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 22, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Earl was a HUGE inspiration of mine. Wonderful video ♥️

  11. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 22, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    😊

  12. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 22, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Yessss!

  13. Nena Lavonne
    Nena Lavonne on June 22, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    😊

  14. Jay Osei
    Jay Osei on June 22, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    I love you Bob. Your teachings has changed my life you and Earl.

    I listen to every one of your videos.

    I’ve learnt so much thank you and bless you.

  15. BEACH BUM Boats
    BEACH BUM Boats on June 22, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Thank you Bob. You and your team explained earl’s military background. I had great respect for Earl Nightingale before i knew about his military career. i have listening to “the strangest secret” every day for years and still listen to that once a week. It’s changed my life. I can’t wait to meet you Mr Proctor

  16. BEACH BUM Boats
    BEACH BUM Boats on June 22, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    Inspiring!!

  17. David G
    David G on June 23, 2020 at 12:23 am

    The Strangest Secret: “How Bob Proctor takes care of his hair”

  18. Higher Tours
    Higher Tours on June 23, 2020 at 1:06 am

    Thank you Bob ❤️😊👍, for your inspiration! You helped me turn my life to be better!!!

  19. Ahamed Faheem
    Ahamed Faheem on June 23, 2020 at 1:37 am

    “This is earl nightingale and this is the strangest secret in the world” – oh that voice just gives me the chills

  20. Otto Mechanic
    Otto Mechanic on June 23, 2020 at 2:31 am

    His voice really made an impact indeed. True patriot! Thank you.

  21. Daniel David
    Daniel David on June 23, 2020 at 3:01 am

    I love them too. I listen to Earl regularly. He’s as much a part of my day as you are Bob.

  22. Michael Woldemichael
    Michael Woldemichael on June 23, 2020 at 3:35 am

    Bob: “I love those guys”
    We love you more, may you live for eternity for the way you recreated my life! Words are not enough!!!

  23. Dr Waad Amin - Fitness Nutritionist
    Dr Waad Amin - Fitness Nutritionist on June 23, 2020 at 5:40 am

    Bob proctor should do an audiobook of Think and Grow Rich in his voice as a podcast as Earl Nightingale did, We need your energy with all the words.
    please do it!!

  24. Megha Jain
    Megha Jain on June 23, 2020 at 8:06 am

    I did enjoy this video and all your other videos and it truly does make everything in my life better by making me into a more positive and happy human being! Thank you Bob Proctor!!

  25. lecocavallini
    lecocavallini on June 23, 2020 at 10:19 am

    In this Quarantine, I found out Bob! what an incredible discovery, changed my thinking! I appreciate you for sharing your thoughts with us Bob, thank you so much!

  26. lecocavallini
    lecocavallini on June 23, 2020 at 10:20 am

    I’m in the same page! I’m learning a lot with him

  27. lecocavallini
    lecocavallini on June 23, 2020 at 10:21 am

    I agree with you!

  28. lecocavallini
    lecocavallini on June 23, 2020 at 10:22 am

    He’s incredible!