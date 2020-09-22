Dreamers of the Day | Bob Proctor

by | Success

Now I loved what Lawrence of Arabia, TE Lawrence said. He said, "I dream in the day. All men dream, but not equally. Those who you dream by night in the dusty recesses of their mind, wake in the day to find that it was vanity. But the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dream with open eyes to make it possible." This I did.

When I sat down in a den on Maplewood Lane in Glenview, Illinois, and I wrote on a piece of paper, "I will build a company that operates all over the world." I don't know where you are, but I know you're not where I am. You're somewhere in the world. All you're doing is exploring, daydreaming. Take the lid off your marvelous mind and dream. For goodness sake, give yourself the right to do that. Get your analytical mind out of the way. Put it in your pocket for a while.

Doesn't matter about all the evidence of why you can't. The Wright brothers were certainly surrounded by sufficient evidence that you couldn't fly. They were bicycle mechanics. Their dad was an Orthodox minister. Yet he suggested that they would burn in hell for trying to fly. You think you're different than the Wright brothers? You're no different. You are no different than the Wright brothers.
You're no different than Ed Hillary. No different. Where did he get the idea that he could stand on top of the world where no one had ever been? You know there's people up there encased in ice? They're never coming down. Nobody ever been to top. Can't do it. And in 1951, he went and he failed. He failed. He did not get to the top. He told me people at home got angry when he suggested that he was going back. "You can't go back there. You're going to get killed. Thank God you came back."
But in 1952, he went back and he blew it again. He didn't get it. Nobody had ever done it. But on 1953, he and Tenzing Norgay, his Sherpa guide, stood right on top of this world. They did something that couldn't be done because they understood all things are possible.

1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Join Bob for a FREE webinar 👉

#BobProctor

Check out our most popular playlists!
🔸 Thoughts Become Things:
🔹 Visual Wisdom:
🔸 Mindful Monday:
🔹 The Proctor Perspective:
🔸 You Were Born Rich:
🔹 Proctor Vibes:
🔸 The Search for Meaning:
🔹 The Higher Side of You:
🔸 Value from the Vault:
Don't forget to subscribe! 👉 👈

Connect with us!
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️

 

26 Comments

  1. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on September 22, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
    2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
    3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
    ➡️ Join Bob for a FREE webinar 👉 https://bit.ly/2L51BTb

  2. GOOD NEWS CHANNEL
    GOOD NEWS CHANNEL on September 23, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    My father I love your inspiration 🙏🏽🙌🏼👋

  3. Paul Wynter
    Paul Wynter on September 23, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Keep enlightening me proctor. Peace

  4. Talking life
    Talking life on September 23, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    DREAMERS OF THE DAY ARE EXCELLENT DREAMERS

  5. 10ksubswith1videochallenge
    10ksubswith1videochallenge on September 23, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    Everyone hope your parents Live till 100 and dream big 🙏

  6. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on September 23, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    I love dreaming in the day thats why i never fit in.

  7. vikas Rai
    vikas Rai on September 23, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Thank you so much sir
    I’m Vikas Rai from India sir I want to purchase course of science getting rich so kindly please help me I want to communicate with you or your team members 👏👏👏👏

  8. Ambika
    Ambika on September 23, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    I love you sir! You’re so inspiring!

  9. Selene Lazcano
    Selene Lazcano on September 23, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    I loved it! The message is so prefect. We need to stop getting in our own way. 🙏 Thanks, Bob!

  10. A M Cherif
    A M Cherif on September 23, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    god bless you. Mr Bob .

  11. Farhan Ali
    Farhan Ali on September 23, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    I am a dreamer of the day😍🦋🌸🎈. Thank you so much Bob😊❣️❤️.

  12. Tragetto Real
    Tragetto Real on September 23, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Querido Bob Proctor um grande abraço. Sou grato a você.

  13. SarBjeet Kaur
    SarBjeet Kaur on September 23, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Could ,i suggest something?

  14. Jett 1974
    Jett 1974 on September 23, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    You fit in with me! 😁👍

  15. The Fearless Gent
    The Fearless Gent on September 23, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Say it again sir

  16. Otto Mechanic
    Otto Mechanic on September 23, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    The trailblazers of men and women who changed the world with their vision and ideas. Yet they were simple every day folks like you and me. God bless you Mr. Proctor.

  17. Myeatta Nosike
    Myeatta Nosike on September 23, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    I just can’t get enough of this!!

  18. rhav4
    rhav4 on September 23, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    omg the production on this was fantastic !!

  19. James
    James on September 23, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    I haven’t seen you personally Bob but your teachings brought me closer to my dream. No matter in what circumstance you currently are at the moment, when “you start to believe in yourself” the power of achieving something great in your life becomes limitless.

    From the bottom of my heart, Thank you very much Mr. Bob Proctor for showing me the right path to my own success and freedom.

  20. Samuel Muhoro
    Samuel Muhoro on September 23, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Hey Bob can you coach me ,tuned from Beverley hills Los Angeles CA

  21. Mia B.
    Mia B. on September 23, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Thank you. Since I was a little girl I have always been a day dreamer and using my imagination. Up until about 5 months ago I had no idea how important the imagination was. I discovered what I kinda knew about the mind, imagination from watching your videos. I have manifested so much through out my years. I’m also connecting the dots looking backwards. Thank you Bob 🌸

  22. SHOCK PROOF
    SHOCK PROOF on September 23, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    💥🙏💯G2❤4❤2G💯🙏💥

  23. Steve O' 71
    Steve O' 71 on September 23, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    DARE to Dream.. ☺

  24. Vitalis Chijioke
    Vitalis Chijioke on September 23, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    I love Bob and his works. Thrills my spirit and ignites my energy higher always. Love from Nigeria!

  25. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on September 23, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    @Jett 1974 awesome bro lets link up on fb👊💪💪

  26. Aaki Roy
    Aaki Roy on September 24, 2020 at 3:53 am

    I hope who all are reading comment 💬 may there dreams Or what they want to become will come true . And it gets closer day by day. Thanks very mch grateful for everything I have in my life!!!