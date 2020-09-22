Dreamers of the Day | Bob Proctor

Now I loved what Lawrence of Arabia, TE Lawrence said. He said, "I dream in the day. All men dream, but not equally. Those who you dream by night in the dusty recesses of their mind, wake in the day to find that it was vanity. But the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dream with open eyes to make it possible." This I did.

When I sat down in a den on Maplewood Lane in Glenview, Illinois, and I wrote on a piece of paper, "I will build a company that operates all over the world." I don't know where you are, but I know you're not where I am. You're somewhere in the world. All you're doing is exploring, daydreaming. Take the lid off your marvelous mind and dream. For goodness sake, give yourself the right to do that. Get your analytical mind out of the way. Put it in your pocket for a while.

Doesn't matter about all the evidence of why you can't. The Wright brothers were certainly surrounded by sufficient evidence that you couldn't fly. They were bicycle mechanics. Their dad was an Orthodox minister. Yet he suggested that they would burn in hell for trying to fly. You think you're different than the Wright brothers? You're no different. You are no different than the Wright brothers.

You're no different than Ed Hillary. No different. Where did he get the idea that he could stand on top of the world where no one had ever been? You know there's people up there encased in ice? They're never coming down. Nobody ever been to top. Can't do it. And in 1951, he went and he failed. He failed. He did not get to the top. He told me people at home got angry when he suggested that he was going back. "You can't go back there. You're going to get killed. Thank God you came back."

But in 1952, he went back and he blew it again. He didn't get it. Nobody had ever done it. But on 1953, he and Tenzing Norgay, his Sherpa guide, stood right on top of this world. They did something that couldn't be done because they understood all things are possible.

