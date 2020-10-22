Don’t be an Extra | Bob Proctor

The Oscar that Phil was kind enough to bring here and let us look at, was on a certain frequency. When Phil got on that frequency and stayed on that frequency, that's when the Oscar manifested and was his.

Is he all that much smarter than all the other producers? No. He'll tell you he's not that smart at all. Was Phil lucky? No. What did we say Voltaire called luck? He said it is a word we invented to express the known effects of unknown causes. There is no such thing as luck. Vibration is a law. Do you like that idea? I love it. Now let's think. What'd he say, the intuitive mind is a sacred gift? The rational mind is an obedient or faithful servant.

We've created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift. Man, that is so true. We honor the servant. Will you listen to what I'm telling you, man? Will you listen to me? Will you look at this? How often do you hear that when you're a kid? "Will you listen to what I'm saying? Will you look at this?"

Sensory factors, they're everything. You're not listening, looking, and listening and looking and listening, you are not going to get it. Well, of course, that's not true at all. William James from Harvard way back in 1900, he said, "Act like the person you want to become," the actor's technique. He also said something else. He said, "Believe, and your belief will create the fact."

If you understand the laws, it's not difficult to believe. It's only difficult to believe when you don't understand the laws. It's difficult to believe when you don't understand how everything is created, where it comes from. Understand there are laws of creation. You see, our problem is we do understand that, and we can sort of grasp that and we can accept that. Our real problem is this: we don't think we can. She can, he can, but not me.

We're really extras in our own movie. We see the star, but we're not the star. You're the star of your movie. You are the Academy Award-winning star of your movie. What did Shakespeare say? "All of life's a stage." It really is. Now, some people are acting like the play's over and they're just going to sit there until the lights go right out. Listen, if you start to play with this the proper way, you're going to realize age has got nothing to do with it, gender has nothing to do with it. It's our own thoughts.

When we grasp the idea that nothing's created or destroyed, take practicality out of it, get logic out of it. Go there. Build any picture you want. I think it's written, "In my father's house, there are many mansions." You're dealing with infinite, no beginning, no end. Get it in your head. You, you are a created being, no limit to what you can do.

