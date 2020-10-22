Don’t be an Extra | Bob Proctor

by | Success

The Oscar that Phil was kind enough to bring here and let us look at, was on a certain frequency. When Phil got on that frequency and stayed on that frequency, that's when the Oscar manifested and was his.

Is he all that much smarter than all the other producers? No. He'll tell you he's not that smart at all. Was Phil lucky? No. What did we say Voltaire called luck? He said it is a word we invented to express the known effects of unknown causes. There is no such thing as luck. Vibration is a law. Do you like that idea? I love it. Now let's think. What'd he say, the intuitive mind is a sacred gift? The rational mind is an obedient or faithful servant.

We've created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift. Man, that is so true. We honor the servant. Will you listen to what I'm telling you, man? Will you listen to me? Will you look at this? How often do you hear that when you're a kid? "Will you listen to what I'm saying? Will you look at this?"

Sensory factors, they're everything. You're not listening, looking, and listening and looking and listening, you are not going to get it. Well, of course, that's not true at all. William James from Harvard way back in 1900, he said, "Act like the person you want to become," the actor's technique. He also said something else. He said, "Believe, and your belief will create the fact."

If you understand the laws, it's not difficult to believe. It's only difficult to believe when you don't understand the laws. It's difficult to believe when you don't understand how everything is created, where it comes from. Understand there are laws of creation. You see, our problem is we do understand that, and we can sort of grasp that and we can accept that. Our real problem is this: we don't think we can. She can, he can, but not me.

We're really extras in our own movie. We see the star, but we're not the star. You're the star of your movie. You are the Academy Award-winning star of your movie. What did Shakespeare say? "All of life's a stage." It really is. Now, some people are acting like the play's over and they're just going to sit there until the lights go right out. Listen, if you start to play with this the proper way, you're going to realize age has got nothing to do with it, gender has nothing to do with it. It's our own thoughts.

When we grasp the idea that nothing's created or destroyed, take practicality out of it, get logic out of it. Go there. Build any picture you want. I think it's written, "In my father's house, there are many mansions." You're dealing with infinite, no beginning, no end. Get it in your head. You, you are a created being, no limit to what you can do.

1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Join Bob for a FREE webinar 👉

#BobProctor

Check out our most popular playlists!
🔸 Thoughts Become Things:
🔹 Visual Wisdom:
🔸 Mindful Monday:
🔹 The Proctor Perspective:
🔸 You Were Born Rich:
🔹 Proctor Vibes:
🔸 The Search for Meaning:
🔹 The Higher Side of You:
🔸 Value from the Vault:
Don't forget to subscribe! 👉 👈

Connect with us!
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️

 

23 Comments

  1. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on October 22, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
    2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
    3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
    ➡️ Join Bob for a FREE webinar 👉 https://bit.ly/2L51BTb

  2. Ridhima Yadav
    Ridhima Yadav on October 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Be on the frequency of what you want

  3. Camellia Bose
    Camellia Bose on October 23, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    “You are the Academy Award-winning star of your movie” – beautiful words.

  4. Casey Burns Investing
    Casey Burns Investing on October 23, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    Choose yourself for a life of abundance.

  5. Dirk Scholten
    Dirk Scholten on October 23, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    “You are a creative being. There is no limit to what you can do.” Bob Proctor

  6. Mrvvolf
    Mrvvolf on October 23, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    77 likes, 11 comments… and the words vibrating out of bobs mouth is just….
    Thank you.

  7. William Wilson
    William Wilson on October 23, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    If I ever felt true meaning of word Love, it is when I watch and listen Bob Proctor. I really love this man. It is easy to love someone near you but to love someone you barely met ( once he gave me autograham on Original Copy of Think and Grow Rich 1937 ) must be pure love. Forever grateful for his words of wisdom.

  8. Poet Victoria Hunter
    Poet Victoria Hunter on October 23, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    I have a video out talking about this already and saying how to become the star.

  9. Serpentaria
    Serpentaria on October 23, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Feel like Neo waking up from the Matrix when I watch Bob. The machine trying to keep us down! Sadly they’re doing a good job at it (-_-)

  10. Mr Waldoo
    Mr Waldoo on October 23, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Listen with your emotions

  11. ALPHA|DOG| AFFIRMATIONS
    ALPHA|DOG| AFFIRMATIONS on October 23, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    🔥🔥

  12. Win From Within
    Win From Within on October 23, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    That’s a lie. is a sellout and sold his soul for that. I’m wondering if you did too

  13. Nina and Nava’s world
    Nina and Nava’s world on October 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Act like the person you want to become
    ‘Bob Proctor’

  14. Jose Manuel Antezana
    Jose Manuel Antezana on October 23, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    the man who does the edition of these videos is a Master. Every time that I watch the videos makes me feel awesome, and the content of Bob that he chose with the music is perfect!!

  15. vikas Rai
    vikas Rai on October 23, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Sir I want to attend the course of the science of getting rich

  16. Khadi Dja
    Khadi Dja on October 23, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    I think I’m settling again …I can’t carry on.

  17. Vicky Daza
    Vicky Daza on October 23, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Agreed

  18. ParadigmDragon
    ParadigmDragon on October 23, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Dreams are the seedlings of reality.

  19. Warriors Fan Since 2020
    Warriors Fan Since 2020 on October 23, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Just got done hearing advice from Phil a few hours ago. I don’t know get Bob will read this or if his tech guy will see it but Thank you. You saved my life. Now I have faith and know how truly powerful I am…

  20. Andros Greene
    Andros Greene on October 23, 2020 at 10:47 pm

    I love this content it touches your soul.

  21. Habit Called Success
    Habit Called Success on October 24, 2020 at 2:53 am

    Match the frequency of the good you want. How would you feel if you already had what you want?
    What would you do if you already had what you want?
    What would you think of if you were already the person you wan to be?

    Be the star ⭐️ you were meant to be.

  22. RAHUL BANERJEE
    RAHUL BANERJEE on October 24, 2020 at 3:02 am

    yeah

  23. Caleb Hoffman
    Caleb Hoffman on October 24, 2020 at 4:59 am

    I’m 19 and I’ve been consistently listening & doing the things he says for about 2 months, and my mindset & way of going about life have changed significantly. Hghly recommend paying attention.