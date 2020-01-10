Do Exactly What I Tell You! | Bob Proctor

by | Success

Join us for our upcoming Paradigm Shift LIVE Stream event 👉

This event has been sold out for months, but you can purchase a LIVE Stream ticket and enjoy the entire weekend seminar from the comfort of your own home – or wherever you are in the world!

This is NOT a motivational event.

Although, it will most certainly motivate, this is about something far more important than motivation.

There’s a very real enemy you’re dealing with – we're ALL dealing with – one that’s strategizing against you, holding you tightly bound to the comfort of your current results.

[Your Paradigm]

At the end of this three day seminar you’ll be equipped and ready to conquer your PARADIGMS in pursuit of the life you really want.

The weekend will be spent updating your programming so that you can upgrade your life.

You’ll never again be shackled by circumstance, artificial boundaries or a weak self-image.

You will be given the tools and strategies necessary to create ANYTHING YOU WANT FOR YOUR LIFE.

Tools and strategies that are targeted, precise, detailed, and specific.

I invite you to register and fully engage in every minute of this study. Don’t allow your paradigms one more moment of victory in your life.

Get more details on paradigms and purchase your LIVE Stream ticket here:

You'll also receive a 30 day replay of the entire event.

#BobProctor #ParadigmShift

**For more visit our website: **

Subscribe for more:

Check out our most popular video series!
1. Search for Meaning Series:
2. The Higher Side of You:
3. Value from the Vault:

Social Media & Website:

Website:

 

26 Comments

  1. Proctor Gallagher Institute
    Proctor Gallagher Institute on January 10, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    WANT MORE??? Join Bob and Sandy for an entire weekend during our next Paradigm Shift event! 👉 LIVE Stream from anywhere in the world! 👉 http://bit.ly/2m8xa5e

  2. Ronna
    Ronna on January 23, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Thank you Bob and Sandy ❤️

  3. Deonca Pass-Tatum
    Deonca Pass-Tatum on January 23, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    Thank you!!

  4. Daniel David
    Daniel David on January 23, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    In order to do exactly as one is told, the student must be ready to RECEIVE the instructions.

  5. vedvyas bhoi
    vedvyas bhoi on January 23, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Thank you so much ❤️ Bob for your support and help …. love you 😘 so much and God bless you 😊

  6. Elceid Ata
    Elceid Ata on January 23, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Bob Proctor is amazing!!!! One of a kind!

  7. Big country's poundcake
    Big country's poundcake on January 23, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    I want to shift the hell out of my paradigms

  8. Juraj Vojtek
    Juraj Vojtek on January 23, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    So now it’s not subconscious mind but subjective mind? hmm, a lot of thinking.

  9. Bill Faulkner
    Bill Faulkner on January 23, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    This is EPIC!!

  10. Bill Faulkner
    Bill Faulkner on January 23, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Big country’s poundcake, I’m right with you on this!!

  11. Zineb Kassami
    Zineb Kassami on January 23, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Hello can you please make the writing sentences with the vedio. I mean when u talk I see the words… And thank you too much

  12. Henry Rodríguez
    Henry Rodríguez on January 24, 2020 at 12:20 am

    One of the best Paradigm Shift event clips you guys have put out..!!!

  13. Henry Rodríguez
    Henry Rodríguez on January 24, 2020 at 12:22 am

    The thing though is that o KY those of us who follow what he’s saying, cause we follow what Bob teaches closely, understand the power of the content.

  14. Dave Rut
    Dave Rut on January 24, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Never be satisfied with the way things are…

  15. Killin Beats Music
    Killin Beats Music on January 24, 2020 at 12:55 am

    Dave Rut 💯💯💯

  16. Nik 6
    Nik 6 on January 24, 2020 at 1:44 am

    Proctor Gallagher Institute please. Email me if possible at warrensaxxonlea@gmail. I am very. Interested on your standpoint of health. If cancer may be shifted away through paradigms??

  17. Pericles Christofilopoulos
    Pericles Christofilopoulos on January 24, 2020 at 2:34 am

    Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart! You are changing my life every day and you learn me how to leave better and how to make other people’s life better!

  18. tarangthebad
    tarangthebad on January 24, 2020 at 2:47 am

    Can someone tell me how to log in to their website for the live paradigm shift seminar… I bought the seminar but whenever I try to log in it says “log in failed” or “unknown account”

  19. Maitrik Paida
    Maitrik Paida on January 24, 2020 at 2:54 am

    Thank you for this wonderful video.Everyone’s dream will come true. . .I can see all your manifestation are working ×8 faster. Lots of abundance, wealth and happy life with family are in your cards from now. GOD BLESS ALL.

  20. Nickson Allet
    Nickson Allet on January 24, 2020 at 6:25 am

    I think what we NEED is to know/to find our SELF and when we are done, the image we found will manifest in each and everything we associate with.

  21. Nirav Tah
    Nirav Tah on January 24, 2020 at 6:41 am

    I am so Happy and Grateful that Money comes into my life in Larger Quantities through various sources on a continuous basis. 🙏

  22. Ezekiel Kimaro
    Ezekiel Kimaro on January 24, 2020 at 7:02 am

    This is a really great message💫

  23. Tiffany Johnson
    Tiffany Johnson on January 24, 2020 at 7:57 am

    So true. Mike Tyson said he did everything Cus D told him to do.💪❤

  24. Killin Beats Music
    Killin Beats Music on January 24, 2020 at 8:16 am

    You got it 🎯

  25. Killin Beats Music
    Killin Beats Music on January 24, 2020 at 8:17 am

    That’s why meditating and connecting with your higher self is key 💯

  26. justlikeme rosehennaartist
    justlikeme rosehennaartist on January 24, 2020 at 9:30 am

    He explains Soo good the precious information hit get straight into my mind n See in my life lift love Bob whtvr ur harmonious alignment with it u get it all