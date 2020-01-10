Do Exactly What I Tell You! | Bob Proctor

Join us for our upcoming Paradigm Shift LIVE Stream event 👉
This event has been sold out for months, but you can purchase a LIVE Stream ticket and enjoy the entire weekend seminar from the comfort of your own home – or wherever you are in the world!
This is NOT a motivational event.
Although, it will most certainly motivate, this is about something far more important than motivation.
There’s a very real enemy you’re dealing with – we're ALL dealing with – one that’s strategizing against you, holding you tightly bound to the comfort of your current results.
[Your Paradigm]
At the end of this three day seminar you’ll be equipped and ready to conquer your PARADIGMS in pursuit of the life you really want.
The weekend will be spent updating your programming so that you can upgrade your life.
You’ll never again be shackled by circumstance, artificial boundaries or a weak self-image.
You will be given the tools and strategies necessary to create ANYTHING YOU WANT FOR YOUR LIFE.
Tools and strategies that are targeted, precise, detailed, and specific.
I invite you to register and fully engage in every minute of this study. Don’t allow your paradigms one more moment of victory in your life.
You'll also receive a 30 day replay of the entire event.
Thank you Bob and Sandy ❤️
Thank you!!
In order to do exactly as one is told, the student must be ready to RECEIVE the instructions.
Thank you so much ❤️ Bob for your support and help …. love you 😘 so much and God bless you 😊
Bob Proctor is amazing!!!! One of a kind!
I want to shift the hell out of my paradigms
So now it’s not subconscious mind but subjective mind? hmm, a lot of thinking.
This is EPIC!!
Big country’s poundcake, I’m right with you on this!!
Hello can you please make the writing sentences with the vedio. I mean when u talk I see the words… And thank you too much
One of the best Paradigm Shift event clips you guys have put out..!!!
The thing though is that o KY those of us who follow what he’s saying, cause we follow what Bob teaches closely, understand the power of the content.
Never be satisfied with the way things are…
Dave Rut 💯💯💯
Proctor Gallagher Institute please. Email me if possible at warrensaxxonlea@gmail. I am very. Interested on your standpoint of health. If cancer may be shifted away through paradigms??
Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart! You are changing my life every day and you learn me how to leave better and how to make other people’s life better!
Can someone tell me how to log in to their website for the live paradigm shift seminar… I bought the seminar but whenever I try to log in it says “log in failed” or “unknown account”
Thank you for this wonderful video.Everyone’s dream will come true. . .I can see all your manifestation are working ×8 faster. Lots of abundance, wealth and happy life with family are in your cards from now. GOD BLESS ALL.
I think what we NEED is to know/to find our SELF and when we are done, the image we found will manifest in each and everything we associate with.
I am so Happy and Grateful that Money comes into my life in Larger Quantities through various sources on a continuous basis. 🙏
This is a really great message💫
So true. Mike Tyson said he did everything Cus D told him to do.💪❤
You got it 🎯
That’s why meditating and connecting with your higher self is key 💯
He explains Soo good the precious information hit get straight into my mind n See in my life lift love Bob whtvr ur harmonious alignment with it u get it all