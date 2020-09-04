Conscious vs Subconscious | Bob Proctor

There is a power flowing to us through the medium of radio, other people, TV or newspapers, and the information flowing into our consciousness. Now, we can say I can choose, I don't choose to listen to any of that crap, away it goes. Do I do that? Not usually. Here's what most people do. They shut this down and they leave their mind wide open. Why would they do that? Because they're programmed to do it. That's part of their paradigm.

Victor Frankel wrote a marvelous book, Man's Search For Meaning. He's a Jewish psychiatrist in a concentration camp during the Second World War. He said it was while he was in that camp that he realized, regardless of the physical or intellectual abuse he was subjected to, no one could cause him to think something he didn't want to think. He knew he had a choice. Yet in the very worst of circumstances, he must've been abused physically and intellectually like we don't even understand. But he said he had the ability to choose.

He wrote a marvelous book, Man's Search For Meaning. Everybody should have it. And when we can choose, we have the ability to accept or reject. So all the stuff you're listening to, the radio and TV, you see in papers, or you hear other people, or people are telling you about you, or about something that you're doing, you have the ability to accept and reject that. That's where we want to think. Think, "I wonder why they're doing that, I wonder why they're saying that?" That is very important. The conscious mind is your thinking mind and it's what most people do not do. You'll think, "Come on, everybody thinks." Hardly anyone thinks. The subconscious cannot reject, it must accept. In other words, what ever is impressed upon it be must expressed through the body. Must.

I want you to really think about what that means. That you can dream up an idea and you can impress it upon your subconscious mind, and the subconscious mind can not change it even a little bit. Not even a little bit. Gets accepted exactly the way it's impressed. You have the ability to originate. We call that the beginning of creation. That's where it starts. It starts in your marvelous mind, and you can do things, you can be enjoying things that on the surface, it's absolutely impossible. There is absolutely no way that it could happen, but it happens, but it happens.

