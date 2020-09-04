Conscious vs Subconscious | Bob Proctor

There is a power flowing to us through the medium of radio, other people, TV or newspapers, and the information flowing into our consciousness. Now, we can say I can choose, I don't choose to listen to any of that crap, away it goes. Do I do that? Not usually. Here's what most people do. They shut this down and they leave their mind wide open. Why would they do that? Because they're programmed to do it. That's part of their paradigm.
Victor Frankel wrote a marvelous book, Man's Search For Meaning. He's a Jewish psychiatrist in a concentration camp during the Second World War. He said it was while he was in that camp that he realized, regardless of the physical or intellectual abuse he was subjected to, no one could cause him to think something he didn't want to think. He knew he had a choice. Yet in the very worst of circumstances, he must've been abused physically and intellectually like we don't even understand. But he said he had the ability to choose.
He wrote a marvelous book, Man's Search For Meaning. Everybody should have it. And when we can choose, we have the ability to accept or reject. So all the stuff you're listening to, the radio and TV, you see in papers, or you hear other people, or people are telling you about you, or about something that you're doing, you have the ability to accept and reject that. That's where we want to think. Think, "I wonder why they're doing that, I wonder why they're saying that?" That is very important. The conscious mind is your thinking mind and it's what most people do not do. You'll think, "Come on, everybody thinks." Hardly anyone thinks. The subconscious cannot reject, it must accept. In other words, what ever is impressed upon it be must expressed through the body. Must.
I want you to really think about what that means. That you can dream up an idea and you can impress it upon your subconscious mind, and the subconscious mind can not change it even a little bit. Not even a little bit. Gets accepted exactly the way it's impressed. You have the ability to originate. We call that the beginning of creation. That's where it starts. It starts in your marvelous mind, and you can do things, you can be enjoying things that on the surface, it's absolutely impossible. There is absolutely no way that it could happen, but it happens, but it happens.
'When you fall asleep, it is your conscious mind that is sleeping. However, your subconscious mind will never fall asleep. It works 24 hours a day even when you sleep. Your subconscious mind is controlling your body, your breathing, your organs functionality, your cell's growth and everything
As a professional Hypnotherapist, I can vouch that Bob's explanation is completely accurate, especially with how the subconscious mind cannot detect reality from fantasy.
Try this for fun:
Imagine a lemon.
Imagine feeling the weight of it in your hand and the texture of the peel.
See yourself cutting a slice into it, seeing the juice running from it and being able to smell it.
Imagine putting this slice into your mouth and sucking on the zesty juice, tasting it.
Have you found your mouth salivating at all?
But there is no lemon!
So why are you salivating?
It’s because you imagined something with such detail, your subconscious made it into a reality, and your body then responded accordingly.
That is just a fraction of how powerful your subconscious mind really is.
Victor Frankl was a brilliant man. He developed the therapy called "logotherapy". Logo is the Latin word for meaning. It healed depressed people by helping them find meaning.
Find purpose, love, importance in life. Decide to feel as good as possible. Nothing can take that away from you!
Yes, our habitual thinking and imagery mold, fashion, and create our destiny; for as a man thinks in his subconscious mind, so is he. Man is forever thinking ahead of his evidences, choose wisely.
Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is confidence in what we hope for, and assurance about what we do not see.
Do NOT put your faith in FAITH alone, nor put your faith in MAN, you must put your faith in Jesus. He will give you the desires of your heart, but you must get to know him. When you start opening your heart to God, then you will understand REAL FAITH, not like this foolishness were you have to play it in repetition over and over to trick your mind.
When you realize how powerful a thought is, you get real careful about what you think about.
