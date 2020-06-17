Collaborations & Partnerships = MORE TRAFFIC | The Income Stream with Pat Flynn – Day 90

First of all, HAPPY LET GO DAY! 12 years ago, I was laid off from my architectural job, and I'm so thankful for that blessing. I didn't know it at the time, but it became the best thing to ever happen to me, and it opened up my eyes to the world of entrepreneurship and the opportunities that were always there right in front of me.

One thing that truly helped me in the beginning was learning how to collaborate and partner with other people. It's possible for everyone to work with others to have a mutually beneficial relationship, even if you're just starting out and you feel like you don't have anything to contribute.

In this video, find out how to partner and collaborate with others, and where you can get a boost to your traffic, reputation, authority, and more.

(hint: always see what you can do for the other person (or people), first. Serve first, and you shall be rewarded!)

