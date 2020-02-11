Business Owners Reveal #1 Marketing Tip ($100 to the Winner!)

Here at a local farmer's market, I ask vendors for their #1 marketing tip. Little do they know, my favorite tip will be rewarded with a $100 bill. 😙

Whether you're selling physical goods like these amazing people, or you're selling digital products online, all of these tips apply. Who would have you given the $100 prize to? Does it match my own selection?

Farmer's market vendors are some of my favorite people. They show up, rain or shine. They hustle. They're putting themselves out there. They are true entrepreneurs! Much love goes to the vendors who shared their tip with us, thank you!

*Note: I went around right when the farmer's market was closing so that I didn't bother these vendors during peak hours while serving customers. That's why when I'm walking around, the foot traffic isn't super high. It was SUPER booming earlier in the day though!

Here is a list of the Vendors Below and their respective websites or socials (if I could find it):

-Green Bottle Herbs:
-Gourmet Grilled Cheese (No branding for a specific company here unfortunately)
-Flamin' Salmon:
-Awafee Gluten Free:
-Chaupain Baker:
-Waffle Smith
-Artisan Crepes:
-Ibo's Cuisine:
-Jamacian Jerk Hut:
-Island Girl Bakes:

22 Comments

  1. RestoreYourSparkle JaimeJo
    RestoreYourSparkle JaimeJo on February 11, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Loved this Pat! I picked the same guy. Making people feel special is huge.

  2. rich graham
    rich graham on February 11, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    I thought Chaupain Bakery – BUILDING LOYALTY was best.

  3. Travis Hellstrom
    Travis Hellstrom on February 11, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    This was great Pat! He was my favorite too.

  4. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on February 11, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    His was great, too – my second favorite, for sure. Similar to Flamin’ Salmon actually.

  5. G-Force Marketing Group
    G-Force Marketing Group on February 11, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    I liked the guy who talked about giving out freebies (ethical bribe), getting personal with his customers, and having repeat buyers.

  6. YouTubeSurfer
    YouTubeSurfer on February 11, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    At first I picked Flaming Salmon but then picked Chaupain I think they both were basically saying the same thing. Good tips.

  7. Cherryl Rudy
    Cherryl Rudy on February 11, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Flamin’ Salmon was my pick. He makes his customers “feel special”. Know/like/trust, right?

  8. Suad Photography
    Suad Photography on February 11, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    LOVE THIS!! Great way to give back and spotlight fellow entrepreneurs!! Getting Better and Better, Pat!! 👏👌👍🙏☺

  9. Margaret McLaren
    Margaret McLaren on February 11, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    I honestly didn’t pick a favorite as you went, but I do have to say I was excited to see this considering we do most of our crafts selling at farmer’s markets. It would be hard for me to pick a favorite.

  10. John Pullum
    John Pullum on February 11, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    So far I’m guessing the winner is the guy that makes people feel special.

  11. Adolfo Foronda
    Adolfo Foronda on February 11, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    I picked the same winner, very cool. Hopefully, some of those other vendors will watch and look for differentiators.

  12. John Pullum
    John Pullum on February 11, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    We picked the same one. If you didn’t pick that one I would have been surprised. Signs don’t make my loyal, nor do ingredients.

  13. Menasco Productions
    Menasco Productions on February 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    I agree. I knew you would pick him. Who doesn’t want to feel special? Love that guy!

  14. SDSBBQ
    SDSBBQ on February 11, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    *The Salmon Guy was my winner as well!*

  15. Suzanne Johnson
    Suzanne Johnson on February 11, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Great idea. Simple, organic and interesting to the end.

  16. Monoperty
    Monoperty on February 11, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    I honestly guessed right! Flamin’ Salmon won. Over deliver is something that he was leaning towards although he didn’t actually say that and I know that’s what you do with your products and services Pat. There were other great comments too, like making sure your signage is clear with what you offer. So important with online content as viewers attention spans are short. Also, thanks for doing this type of video Pat as you have given me an idea for something I should do when I go to my next property investing event 👍 #TeamFlynnForTheWin

  17. A-T Williams
    A-T Williams on February 11, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    I like this kind of vid Pat! My favorite tip was the free scones or whatever he has the most of guy. It’s makes the customer feel special & subconsciously jumpstarts the law of reciprocity. This will help create a loyal fan base who is more likely to do the marketing for you via word of mouth

  18. Jerónimo Visñovezky
    Jerónimo Visñovezky on February 11, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    I was listening to the Crushing it audiobook when you came up. I started jumping on my chair thinking that’s My Man Pat Flynn! 🙂

  19. Karol Garley
    Karol Garley on February 11, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Loved This!!! 💕

    …is that karen that gave you a 👎? 🤔

  20. ScrapHappy
    ScrapHappy on February 11, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    This is an interesting study as it shows how much your training has taught me over time. I felt that so many of these people could use a little Pat Flynn training to show them how to grow and work their strengths. I agreed with your choice.

  21. Drew Menck
    Drew Menck on February 12, 2020 at 4:04 am

    That’s exactly who I would have picked!

  22. Cool Gray Cats
    Cool Gray Cats on February 12, 2020 at 4:31 am

    Yep, it’s a match! Salmon Man!