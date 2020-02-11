Business Owners Reveal #1 Marketing Tip ($100 to the Winner!)

Here at a local farmer's market, I ask vendors for their #1 marketing tip. Little do they know, my favorite tip will be rewarded with a $100 bill. 😙
Whether you're selling physical goods like these amazing people, or you're selling digital products online, all of these tips apply. Who would have you given the $100 prize to? Does it match my own selection?
Farmer's market vendors are some of my favorite people. They show up, rain or shine. They hustle. They're putting themselves out there. They are true entrepreneurs! Much love goes to the vendors who shared their tip with us, thank you!
*Note: I went around right when the farmer's market was closing so that I didn't bother these vendors during peak hours while serving customers. That's why when I'm walking around, the foot traffic isn't super high. It was SUPER booming earlier in the day though!
Here is a list of the Vendors Below and their respective websites or socials (if I could find it):
-Green Bottle Herbs:
-Gourmet Grilled Cheese (No branding for a specific company here unfortunately)
-Flamin' Salmon:
-Awafee Gluten Free:
-Chaupain Baker:
-Waffle Smith
-Artisan Crepes:
-Ibo's Cuisine:
-Jamacian Jerk Hut:
-Island Girl Bakes:
Loved this Pat! I picked the same guy. Making people feel special is huge.
I thought Chaupain Bakery – BUILDING LOYALTY was best.
This was great Pat! He was my favorite too.
His was great, too – my second favorite, for sure. Similar to Flamin’ Salmon actually.
I liked the guy who talked about giving out freebies (ethical bribe), getting personal with his customers, and having repeat buyers.
At first I picked Flaming Salmon but then picked Chaupain I think they both were basically saying the same thing. Good tips.
Flamin’ Salmon was my pick. He makes his customers “feel special”. Know/like/trust, right?
LOVE THIS!! Great way to give back and spotlight fellow entrepreneurs!! Getting Better and Better, Pat!! 👏👌👍🙏☺
I honestly didn’t pick a favorite as you went, but I do have to say I was excited to see this considering we do most of our crafts selling at farmer’s markets. It would be hard for me to pick a favorite.
So far I’m guessing the winner is the guy that makes people feel special.
I picked the same winner, very cool. Hopefully, some of those other vendors will watch and look for differentiators.
We picked the same one. If you didn’t pick that one I would have been surprised. Signs don’t make my loyal, nor do ingredients.
I agree. I knew you would pick him. Who doesn’t want to feel special? Love that guy!
*The Salmon Guy was my winner as well!*
Great idea. Simple, organic and interesting to the end.
I honestly guessed right! Flamin’ Salmon won. Over deliver is something that he was leaning towards although he didn’t actually say that and I know that’s what you do with your products and services Pat. There were other great comments too, like making sure your signage is clear with what you offer. So important with online content as viewers attention spans are short. Also, thanks for doing this type of video Pat as you have given me an idea for something I should do when I go to my next property investing event 👍 #TeamFlynnForTheWin
I like this kind of vid Pat! My favorite tip was the free scones or whatever he has the most of guy. It’s makes the customer feel special & subconsciously jumpstarts the law of reciprocity. This will help create a loyal fan base who is more likely to do the marketing for you via word of mouth
I was listening to the Crushing it audiobook when you came up. I started jumping on my chair thinking that’s My Man Pat Flynn! 🙂
Loved This!!! 💕
…is that karen that gave you a 👎? 🤔
This is an interesting study as it shows how much your training has taught me over time. I felt that so many of these people could use a little Pat Flynn training to show them how to grow and work their strengths. I agreed with your choice.
That’s exactly who I would have picked!
Yep, it’s a match! Salmon Man!