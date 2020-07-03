Bob Proctor Masterclass

There’s not a secret to achieving the life you really want to live. There’s not a secret to becoming healthy and wealthy. There’s not even a secret to gaining time and financial freedom. All you have to do is become aware of how to do it. Ask Bob. Listen. And believe him.
Learn more here:
1️⃣ Hit subscribe and be first to see new videos 👆
2️⃣ Share this with someone who needs to hear this 🤟
3️⃣ Leave a comment with your biggest takeaway👇
➡️ Learn more here:
#BobProctor
Check out our most popular playlists!
🔸 Thoughts Become Things:
🔹 Visual Wisdom:
🔸 Mindful Monday:
🔹 The Proctor Perspective:
🔸 You Were Born Rich:
🔹 Proctor Vibes:
🔸 The Search for Meaning:
🔹 The Higher Side of You:
🔸 Value from the Vault:
Don't forget to subscribe! 👉 👈
Connect with us!
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
▪️
MB010NIMUR7IIRA
Learn more here: https://bit.ly/2AqFox6
May all our dreams manifest this year ❤️💕🌍
May this man long live <3
Thank you so much Mr Bob proctor,god bless u,thank u for teaching us each and everything about law of attraction and paradigms,thank you,thank you.
Great idea! Looking forward to your Masterclass 🍀
Will be an honor to help; don’t hesitate 🤝
😊
Thank you!! YES, the future will be fantastic.
First time seen you so emotional 😭 Bob Sir
I am in India, I was broke at 2013 @ someone showed me few clips from the movie secret during an office training. I was desperate to try anything to change my life. I just followed your words in those clips. 1001% believed and just had a thought in my mind.
“Universe, i dont what you will do, next time by this month, i should x amount of money & the next week and the next”
To my surprise, I got the money & the next & the next etc..
IT CHANGED MY LIFE UNTIL NOW!
WOW!
& I watched the complete movie “The Secret” & Now I see all your videos and I am sure I will take your course. & my life will change forever.
I wish you would read my message. YOUR WORDS ARE POWERFUL.
Thank you Mr.Bob Proctor
The first time I read Think & Grow Rich I was unemployed, I had no goal, I had no vision, and I truly had no dream, and I honestly had no idea what the secret of success could be, where the heck Napoleon Hill hid it inside of one of the greatest self-help books of all time. On my second reading, I was employed, I had a goal, I had a vision, and I truly had a dream, I pretty much figured it out what the secret could be. I thought it was making people feel good about themselves, making people feel accepted in your company, and using their naivety against them. Now, I am reading it for the third time, I have more knowledge and I have more wisdom than I ever had before in my entire life, I am loving, generous, and kind, I love to help people and I truly love what I do for a living and truly enjoy doing it. And I believe I have finally discovered the secret to success. Of what think and grow rich is really about and was written for, and what was told to Napoleon by Andrew Carnegie himself. The more I think of it, the more it makes sense. As funny as simple as it is, it’s also very profound. The secret to success lies in following your own advice. Because when you expand your mind with wisdom and knowledge you learn something new you haven’t learned before, and when you share that knowledge and wisdom forward to teach someone else. when you offer them your own advice, THAT’s the advice that will make you very successful one day, because THAT advice you give to someone is the same advice your heart wants you to know, realize, and manifest into reality. Blessings
There is a legacy here…🌏while the Lord has you with us, may souls find there way to you. Great ideal! has manifested. Thanks Mr. Proctor. 🌟🙋
If jesus had a voice it would sound like bob proctors pencil me down i am ready bob proctor you are my pope
Its my first time manifesting i am manifesting my love ,independence, safety , if any of you know who are experienced when will it happen ?.i have strong gut feeling ,i have faith , but this time is testing me , i am so tired please if any of you who have experience guide me just a little
That soundtrack at the end…..so uplifting !!!
Hi Bob, I have a HUGE dream that is to work for your company, This is Why, I am a Spanish speaking native and literally thousands of people are missing your incredible information because they don´t speak english, I would love to work for you and translate your videos of Proctor Gallager institute channel officially.
I Know Both languages and I know how to edit your videos to add captions, Lets create a new official Proctor institute channel for spanish speakers! Thank you BOB I have chosen you as my Online mentor and I would love to help you to reach more souls.
Att: Rafael Briñez (translator, and english Teacher)
Greetings from Venezuela.
Hey I’m 16 and I’m reading think and grow rich for the first time can you give me some advice on how to find what I want to do in life
Wow. Jasmine, very very interresting and good thought/explanation!
@Bryan Verduzco Of course. Increase your focus on all the things that matter, decrease your focus on all the things that DON’T matter, unclutter your mind, your heart, and your soul of all the envy, judgment, guilt, shame, resentment, selfishness, arrogance, ignorance, hatred, and greed and thirst for power, attention, and control, enrich your mind, your heart, and your soul with knowledge and wisdom of the greatest men and women who have already lived, learn from your mistakes and try to correct them, embrace risks and discomfort, and let go of safety and comfort, be the greatest pupil to all the failures, adversities, hardships, struggles, challenges, and obstacles you meet on your way up, for they are your mind’s, your heart’s, and your soul’s greatest teachers, lead those who follow you, folllow those who lead you. Trust your gut and trust your intuition, DON’T listen to your mind as much as you SHOULD listen to your heart, when opportunity for growth comes, accept it, form good relationships with good people who see immense potential and greatness in you, cut relationships with bad people who CAN’T see immense potential and greatness in you, be thankful and grateful for the smallest things, respect those who have earned, who are earning, and who will earn your respect, ALWAYS control your thoughts, your emotions, and your desires, or allow your thoughts, your emotions, and your desires to ALWAYS be in control of you. Be loving, b caring, be giving, be generous, and kind, be brave and courageous enough two earn luck on your side, work smart and not hard, find something you love and enjoy doing, allow yourself to grow, prosper, and flourish, choose only choices that can benefit your success, decline choices that CAN’T benefit your success, leave the past behind because you cannot control it, focus on the present because you can control it, and nevermind the future, for the future is yet to be controlled. What I’ve written above is THAT same advice. Blessings,
This is so legit. I love how involved you are with the community. Thankyou.
Few months ago, I lived in kind of a nightmare. I was literally moving through downs of my life and I was in cage in my mind. I didn’t know where I was really, but I was in a jail, I could feel it but never mind that I was the one empowering it day and night with bad thoughts. A friend of mine just invited me to read the A B C of success. I read few pages, but my heart was “you better know more who is the author, he carries something so big that will unlock things in your life”. From this day, I became so convinced that PGI, but more Bob Proctor is the man I need to follow. I’ve streamed your last seminar I man 3 or 4 times already, but I’m still unveiling things. It’s mind blowing really. All that to share my deepest gratitude. I’ve been chosen to know your content and receive your wisdom. I’m grateful for your life and for the PGI board team and consultants. The little I collect really shakes my entire perception of who I am. I’m grateful!
Greetings from Cameroon. And thank you to inspire us with something so authentic as your own life, Mr Proctor.
Hi sir Bob I really love what you do and I found alot answers on the question of live that alway been asking to my self and been seeking through my jouring life and I will Love to learn what you teaching that been open my heart to the world more than I have been doing since now because the simplicity way you teach and the approach you have with people is amazing and the energy you put is out standing I follow you from quite kind log time and I took the decision to learn everything you teach in actions doesn’t matter how but I’ll if I will have the honour to be one of your students because for me you are the best and amazing inspire Person that one person can fund to seek and the best potential of them self to help other people to do the same for a better life and better World thanks for everything all the best I do not how. and when but I will one of your student one day again all the best and keep doing what you do a big hug have a nice continues day 🤗🤗🤗
Love you Bob proctor you are truly amazing
a great morning bob! when i wake this morning, i’m now aware that my monthly income can be easily turned to daily income!!! i’m so excited!! im repeating your videos. i don’t feel going to office because of our admin staff. i prefer studying your stuff. yes! i will soon be your Consultant. I am so happy and grateful now that i am PGI Consultant! 😀🌈
Brett Murphy, iam serious!!
I listen to you every day ❤ Thanking you and your team. I am leaving my name 😀 Giovi Brown 🙏🏾
Yes I am serious to learn and I manifested this because I am already seeing so many miracles happening in my life
I am so blessed and chosen to do great in this world, I am so excited
Where do I sign?
This is mine, I manifested it last year!
Yes please Bob
Thank you Claire
I would love to be a part of this great masterclass🥰🥰🤗
I’m serious !