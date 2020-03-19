AskPat AMA – Day 4 of the LockDown (8am PT every morning)

by | Digital Marketing

Answering your questions and keeping you sane! Let's connect! We got this. #teamflynnforthewin

 

9 Comments

  1. Christopher Shawn Shaw
    Christopher Shawn Shaw on March 19, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Yo!

  2. KarmaCashflow
    KarmaCashflow on March 19, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    ​PAT….BIG QUESTION: I teach pretty much exactly what you teach. Passive income strategies, affiliate marketing, websites, Cashflow, etc.. How can I do that and NOT seem like I am ripping you off? I know I’m not, but to some, it might seem that way. Thoughts?

  3. KarmaCashflow
    KarmaCashflow on March 19, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    BTW, Awesome live stream. It was fantastic. Love these. Please keep doing them.

  4. Ellen M. Gregg
    Ellen M. Gregg on March 19, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    So grateful for these livestreams!!!

  5. Vlada & Zhenya
    Vlada & Zhenya on March 19, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Love your livestreams, keep them going and thank you for your help! You’re an example of how people should behave!

  6. Rômulo Soares
    Rômulo Soares on March 19, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    I got hooked on your content. I’m glad youtube showed me when I was searching about podcasts. Here in Brazil we don’t have sooooo much yet. I was wondering: how can you split your screens like this?

  7. JUST SAMSON
    JUST SAMSON on March 19, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    I woke up late and jumped out of bed like a kid late for school. Lol. Got about half the live feed. Watching the first half now. I’ll be up early tomorrow tomorrow. 💪🏼. Thanks Pat and thanks team Flynn for all the great questions.

  8. Amy Collier
    Amy Collier on March 19, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Thanks so much for the daily support…very inspiring! I am taking advantage of the resources you have so generously provided. Can’t wait to apply what I have learned. Blessings 🙏

  9. Visit RetroSetup dot com
    Visit RetroSetup dot com on March 19, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    Uhh love it 😊 an 8 O’clock show is great Pat. In 10 years you will take my project and make a World impact 😁🤘 it’s in education for teens