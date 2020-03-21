Ask The Universe To Manifest What You Want – Manifest – Mind Movies

Have you ever wondered what life would be like if the universe felt like a close friend who would listen to you, and tell you exactly what you need to hear to succeed? Well, guess what? This is exactly the kind of relationship you can and should have! Actually, being able to ask the universe for what you want is absolutely key to your personal growth and ability to manifest anything you want. In this video we’ll get crystal clear on how to ask for signs from the universe while making decisions, setting goals, and overcoming challenges.
And before you go, don’t forget to snag a free copy of my bestselling book ‘Never In Your Wildest Dreams’ for more insights on how to find your purpose and harness the power of the Law of Attraction to manifest the life of your dreams.
Looking for more ways to deepen your relationship with the universe? I’ve rounded up some of my favorite videos around meditation, which is one of the most powerful tools available to strengthen your connection to source energy. In these videos, you’ll discover how to clear your mind of negative thoughts, stay in alignment with your true self, and attract more freedom and abundance into your life.
mY29_sWZ&index=2
Hi! I’m Natalie Ledwell, personal development teacher, bestselling author and co-founder of Mind Movies. Here, you’ll find powerful Law of Attraction tools, visualization techniques, guided meditations, and the best self-improvement tips to help you manifest your best life.
cool video it was really good
They stole my information on how to do this starting when I worked with Neiman Marcus, then they kept stealing my information at 311. The app for this is exactly what they made me do on work time in a group and then my boss M made me sign a bunch of papers and would not give me a copy. I have no money. Mind movies gave me no copies of papers they made me sign. Even though I was willing to die rather than sign those papers they still made me. Then in the hospital I was given two lethal injections because they tried to cover over their tracks. I was given no royalties. Stop this channel. Universe knows this is true and I forbid you using the Universe this way. Get baptized Orthodox Christian. God is one God. Shame on Illuminati crap. Take your pills to stand in Church and your money to light candles. Get baptized for salvation. There is one way to get salvation and stop thinking the Universe will just give you things for free when Jesus gave His life for us. ☦️🌹🦅🦅💜
Thank you for sharing your knowledge! 🥰
I love this idea, thanks so much 🙂