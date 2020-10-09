A Text Message that Could Save Your Life

Who knew that with our phones, and a simple text message, we may be creating the ultimate form of safety and security in our lives, something that could help us during any of our most challenging times.
1-Minute Challenge Instructions at: 2:35
Thanks to Jordan Harbinger from The Jordan Harbinger Show for inspiring this video, especially his episode on The Smart Passive Income Podcast here:
I look forward to hearing about who you reconnected with in the comments below. I appreciate you.
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
*To The Early Squad Reading This: sending Virtual hugs to everyone who needs it. Always stay safe, read my name* 🧿
*To The Early Squad Reading This: sending Virtual hugs to everyone who needs it. Always stay safe, read my name* 🧿
Oh my gosh Pat. You won’t believe this but I had just done that. Once I sent the message, the notification for this video message came through. Wow.
Yes, this so true. Good advice!
Pat this is sooooo cool. Thanks for the nudge to reach out!
A small text is such a simple thing to do and can lead to so many things. Great advice, Pat 👍
WHOA. That’s actually a really insane coincidence!
Absolutely!
You are so welcome!
Thanks Ebby!
Nicely done and thanks for the tips and encouragement Pat
What timing Pat. I was just thinking of someone when this video came up. I wanted to have it more personal and sent them a voice text message.
Thanks but This not helping when it come to money relations such people dissappear sudenly even if you have good connections.
My advice you need to look for helping people without expecting any returns then one day it will payback . Thats the truth of life .
Who’s ready to Change their Life? 😍😍
Tks a ton Pat. You’re really an amazing human being. I’ll do that right now! Stay safe and healthy you and ur entire family. Cheers from 🇧🇷
Definitely human connections over anything else. Tried dating app but people think there is robot on the other side Emotional connection with real humanity, friendship, mutual love and respect means huge and the only real way 💓. Friends, Pl. Feel free to connect with me @ashimanaturalremedy. I ama human on this side 😊
That was great Pat! I’ve been thinking about reaching out to some old friends today and this video just came up! The universe clearly agrees! 💛
Hi Pat, I was just anlyzing or roaming your channel and thought to address you this issue.
Your channel is mixed up, I meant for the live sessions and the other kind of videos you make why don’t you create another channel for that.
I have seen many other people doing it, checkout Linus channels.
Yes, it’s much better to see all 10 min or less videos on one channel and all 1 hour+ videos or something else on another channel.
One more advantage is that you can always search for 10 min or less videos on a single channel easily without going throught all those bigggg live streams.
Pat I’m not a youtuber but I know as a ML AI dev it’s also creates a issue with youtube’s algorithm, it will help you beat it much faster than this way, I so bet on this.
I can’t see you having less than 1k views you deserve better much better just organize it taking some days off.
Hope it helps!!
Great stuff!
I need to reach out to people that I care about.
Wild!!! I just made a video today and released it about a one minute action too. Mine was not about sending a text, but the same idea applies. Thanks for encouraging us to reach out and connect!
I think this pandemic has taught people the importance of multiple income streams. Unfortunately having a job doesn’t mean security. I lost my job and started this YouTube channel and I’m already with over 6k subscribers! Start building your income streams.
Pat, you are a class act. Thanks for reminding us of what is really important… God bless you and thank you…