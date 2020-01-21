7 YouTubers that Don’t Talk (But Grow Faster than You)

Can you imagine creating a YouTube channel, never speaking, but then gaining millions of subscribers? Well, these YouTubers are doing just that. I take you through several very different kinds of YouTube channels that have creators that don't talk, but have loads of subscribers and are generating ad revenue, too.
We start from the least amount of subscribers, and move onto channels that have 5 and even 10 MILLION subscribers!? Pretty incredible, and you'll likely see why they stick so well.
As you'll be able to tell, it's not about what's said. Here on YouTube, it's also about what's shown, and other ways you can communicate with your audience base, too.
Time stamps and channel links for your convenience:
Oracid1 (16k subs): 0:32
Channel link:
ASMR Bakery (356k subs): 1:54
Channel link:
Foo the Flowerhorn (1 million subs): 3:18
Channel link:
Reigarw Comparison (1.5 million subs): 4:38
Channel link:
Dark5 (2.3 million subs): 5:43
Channel link:
Seth Everman (3.2 million subs): 6:51
Channel link:
Vinheterio (5.25 million subs): 7:53
Channel link:
Primitive Technology (10 million subs): 10:01
Channel link:
Check out one of my latest videos about YouTubers who are doing well using JUST their voice only:
Thanks for watching, and please subscribe and join Team Flynn if you haven't already!
#TeamFlynnfortheWin
Click here to subscribe now:
I’m the second…and the first comments
These YouTubers are masters at marketing. Maybe I should try there strategy. Sometimes people just want somebody around who doesn’t speak.
Heck yeah they are! Sometimes you just gotta shut up
Whatever you do now has an impact on tomorrow. A small action today can have a compounding effect. I started uploading videos to my YouTube channel a few weeks ago and the results are already compounding.
I’ve subscribed to primitive technology a long time ago, one of my favorite channels. So relaxing !
My favorite channel of all time!
*This is really interesting but they have found their niche!* 👍
Love asmr.
“A Quiet Place” was silence done right too! 🤐👍 The most unique theater experience I’ve ever had. Can’t wait for the sequel! Fun video as always Pat!
Guess that’s the epitome of silence is golden
I love that you are using your platform to highlight other content creators! It’s a great example of how we can rise while lifting others up.
Thanks Ellen!
That’s awesome. Congrats on getting started!
One of my favorites is Liziqi! She is adding some conversational dialog in her videos recently but I’ve never seen her talk TO the camera or about what she’s doing… check it out!
The ASMR videos are so stupid and low effort. I honestly think it’s more of a fetish than anything kinda like mukbang. Great video! Love primitive technology
I’d like to see their statements showing what they actually make if anything
Proof that “content” is king. Thank you for posting more frequently.
The last video I ended up watching Tiny Kitchens and that was pretty well my night lol
This was super fascinating! Love how unique these YouTube channels are!
I watch the third one. I get emotional when I watch the videos — no idea why I think they are so beautiful.
Check peaceful cuisine!! it’s the most addictive cooking youtube channel ever! and not a single word (also he has like 2 million subscribers)
That was a pretty cool video man. Goes to show, sometimes less is more.
Not sure if interested but whisper and teach about affiliate marketing and online business on my channel
I just need to figure out a way to stop talking during my book review videos . . . well . . . maybe not. Interesting video. Thanks Pat!
Primitive technology – I have seen tons of his videos, I hope we will never have to use his knowhow.