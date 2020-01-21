7 YouTubers that Don’t Talk (But Grow Faster than You)

Can you imagine creating a YouTube channel, never speaking, but then gaining millions of subscribers? Well, these YouTubers are doing just that. I take you through several very different kinds of YouTube channels that have creators that don't talk, but have loads of subscribers and are generating ad revenue, too.

We start from the least amount of subscribers, and move onto channels that have 5 and even 10 MILLION subscribers!? Pretty incredible, and you'll likely see why they stick so well.

As you'll be able to tell, it's not about what's said. Here on YouTube, it's also about what's shown, and other ways you can communicate with your audience base, too.

Time stamps and channel links for your convenience:

Oracid1 (16k subs): 0:32

Channel link:

ASMR Bakery (356k subs): 1:54

Channel link:

Foo the Flowerhorn (1 million subs): 3:18

Channel link:

Reigarw Comparison (1.5 million subs): 4:38

Channel link:

Dark5 (2.3 million subs): 5:43

Channel link:

Seth Everman (3.2 million subs): 6:51

Channel link:

Vinheterio (5.25 million subs): 7:53

Channel link:

Primitive Technology (10 million subs): 10:01

Channel link:

