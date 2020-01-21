7 YouTubers that Don’t Talk (But Grow Faster than You)

by | Digital Marketing

Can you imagine creating a YouTube channel, never speaking, but then gaining millions of subscribers? Well, these YouTubers are doing just that. I take you through several very different kinds of YouTube channels that have creators that don't talk, but have loads of subscribers and are generating ad revenue, too.

We start from the least amount of subscribers, and move onto channels that have 5 and even 10 MILLION subscribers!? Pretty incredible, and you'll likely see why they stick so well.

As you'll be able to tell, it's not about what's said. Here on YouTube, it's also about what's shown, and other ways you can communicate with your audience base, too.

Time stamps and channel links for your convenience:

Oracid1 (16k subs): 0:32
Channel link:

ASMR Bakery (356k subs): 1:54
Channel link:

Foo the Flowerhorn (1 million subs): 3:18
Channel link:

Reigarw Comparison (1.5 million subs): 4:38
Channel link:

Dark5 (2.3 million subs): 5:43
Channel link:

Seth Everman (3.2 million subs): 6:51
Channel link:

Vinheterio (5.25 million subs): 7:53
Channel link:

Primitive Technology (10 million subs): 10:01
Channel link:

Check out one of my latest videos about YouTubers who are doing well using JUST their voice only:

Thanks for watching, and please subscribe and join Team Flynn if you haven't already!

#TeamFlynnfortheWin

Click here to subscribe now:

 

25 Comments

  1. Gabriel Linares Pineda
    Gabriel Linares Pineda on January 21, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    I’m the second…and the first comments

  2. The Email Marketing Maven
    The Email Marketing Maven on January 21, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    These YouTubers are masters at marketing. Maybe I should try there strategy. Sometimes people just want somebody around who doesn’t speak.

  3. Smooth Talk
    Smooth Talk on January 21, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Heck yeah they are! Sometimes you just gotta shut up

  4. Chillout Meditation Music
    Chillout Meditation Music on January 21, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Whatever you do now has an impact on tomorrow. A small action today can have a compounding effect. I started uploading videos to my YouTube channel a few weeks ago and the results are already compounding.

  5. Françis ponge
    Françis ponge on January 21, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    I’ve subscribed to primitive technology a long time ago, one of my favorite channels. So relaxing !

  6. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on January 21, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    My favorite channel of all time!

  7. Passive Income Tom
    Passive Income Tom on January 21, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    *This is really interesting but they have found their niche!* 👍

  8. Vegard Bell
    Vegard Bell on January 21, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Love asmr.

  9. The Money Resolution
    The Money Resolution on January 21, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    “A Quiet Place” was silence done right too! 🤐👍 The most unique theater experience I’ve ever had. Can’t wait for the sequel! Fun video as always Pat!

  10. marketingconsultantp
    marketingconsultantp on January 21, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Guess that’s the epitome of silence is golden

  11. Ellen Pham
    Ellen Pham on January 21, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    I love that you are using your platform to highlight other content creators! It’s a great example of how we can rise while lifting others up.

  12. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on January 21, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Thanks Ellen!

  13. Ellen Pham
    Ellen Pham on January 21, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    That’s awesome. Congrats on getting started!

  14. Real Life Clean Living
    Real Life Clean Living on January 21, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    One of my favorites is Liziqi! She is adding some conversational dialog in her videos recently but I’ve never seen her talk TO the camera or about what she’s doing… check it out!

  15. McCoy Buck
    McCoy Buck on January 21, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    The ASMR videos are so stupid and low effort. I honestly think it’s more of a fetish than anything kinda like mukbang. Great video! Love primitive technology

  16. We Love Libraries
    We Love Libraries on January 21, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    I’d like to see their statements showing what they actually make if anything

  17. kent pelletier
    kent pelletier on January 22, 2020 at 1:07 am

    Proof that “content” is king. Thank you for posting more frequently.

  18. Arf Arf Bark Bark VID Dog Training
    Arf Arf Bark Bark VID Dog Training on January 22, 2020 at 2:12 am

    The last video I ended up watching Tiny Kitchens and that was pretty well my night lol

  19. Monica's Design Process
    Monica's Design Process on January 22, 2020 at 2:39 am

    This was super fascinating! Love how unique these YouTube channels are!

  20. Milo & Stefanie Do FL
    Milo & Stefanie Do FL on January 22, 2020 at 3:03 am

    I watch the third one. I get emotional when I watch the videos — no idea why I think they are so beautiful.

  21. Laura Sujei Vega Magdaleno
    Laura Sujei Vega Magdaleno on January 22, 2020 at 5:00 am

    Check peaceful cuisine!! it’s the most addictive cooking youtube channel ever! and not a single word (also he has like 2 million subscribers)

  22. Nick's Web Dev
    Nick's Web Dev on January 22, 2020 at 5:15 am

    That was a pretty cool video man. Goes to show, sometimes less is more.

  23. JonesRandomKnowledge
    JonesRandomKnowledge on January 22, 2020 at 5:36 am

    Not sure if interested but whisper and teach about affiliate marketing and online business on my channel

  24. Nathan Stout
    Nathan Stout on January 22, 2020 at 5:55 am

    I just need to figure out a way to stop talking during my book review videos . . . well . . . maybe not. Interesting video. Thanks Pat!

  25. Karen Kjaer
    Karen Kjaer on January 22, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Primitive technology – I have seen tons of his videos, I hope we will never have to use his knowhow.