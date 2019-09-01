7 Things Writing Books Has Done for My Career – Day 187 of The Income Stream

Writing books has changed the trajectory of my career (and life!) in several different ways. In this video, I'll be going over what those things are, and how anyone can approach writing books because trust me, I never thought I would be able to get it done. And now I have more than one!

Will It Fly – Published 2016 and Wall Street Journal Best Seller (Amazon Link):

Superfans – Published 2019 (Amazon Link):

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin