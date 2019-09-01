$50 DIY vs $450 PRO Acoustical Panels (Worth It?) – Echo & Sound Proofing

▶ Check out my gear on Kit:

There are a lot of options for acoustical and sound proofing solutions for recording podcasts and videos, but I was just curious – which works better: cheap egg crate sound panels you can buy on Amazon, or professional acoustical treatment solutions?

Well, let's test and see!

Big thanks to Audimute for hooking us up with their line of Standard Acoustic Panels for this test, which you can find here

Subscribe for more videos about the studio build here at the WeWork in San Diego, California. For more information about WeWork, check this out:

How much does a RUG reduce Echo?:

Free Ways to Reduce Echo for Better Sound Quality and Recording – Podcast Studio Build Out:

Planning the ULTIMATE Podcasting, Video and Live Streaming Studio:

-=-=-=-=-

Subscribe to this YouTube channel:

-=-=-=-=-

Want to learn more about the smart way to make money online and start a successful online passive income business (without ripping people off or being dishonest)? Then make sure to visit the Smart Passive Income getting started page below: