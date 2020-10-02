5 Things to Do NOW Before 2021 in Your Business

We're in the final quarter of the year, and as such, we only have so much time left to get things done before 2021. So what can and should we do right now to close out 2020 strong in our business?
In this video, I cover 5 things for you, and yes, I'm doing all of these things, too.
This question comes in from Team Flynn member Grandma Goodie. Her channel can be found at:
Items mentioned in this video:
SwitchPod:
Will It Fly (my WSJ Bestseller): (Amazon Affiliate Link)
Superfans (my other book): (Amazon Affiliate Link)
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin
Excellence in motion= Pat Flynn 🤘🏼🤘🏼
Thank you, Pat! I was dazzled!
#3 -is- was my favorite tip, now #5 is my favorite! Good call on those new habits, Pat.
So glad Pat made a video addressing your excellent question! 😀😍😇
Really cool, still time to rock 2020!
Super advice, but what else would we expect from Mr. Flynn? Thanks!
Very helpful thanks Pat and Grandma Goodie
Wow. Thank you for putting this extra special video together. Every day you enforce the reason I am a die hard superfan. 💗
Thanks for the question!!!
Yes we don’t have much time left anymore this year but still enough to accomplish so much!
Jen – PBandJen I just said the same to my son & husband after watching Pat’s video!
We have 3 more months left! Let’s get these 5 things done before 2021🔥
Good Stuff as always! I started a book. I need to keep it rollin and get done!
Pat has the best advice for YouTube creators.
Great suggestion GG!
Hey scully we miss you are we going to see you Sunday?
Every time I watch your videos I get reminded to keep focused and focus on doing the things that provide the most impact (the 20%). Thanks for reminding me yet again!
Never a better time to start a new habit like today.
Sir can you tell me how I start my affiliate marketing business as beginner.
Tell me any course yours or others, any video of your.
Thank you sir ❤
absolutely!
Thanks Pat!
Scully’s House of Thrillers We’ve been missing you in the live stream. Just today I was asking where you were!
Great advice. Thanks for leaving the yellow starburst for me 😜
Love this, double down on what’s working and improve upon it! 🙂
Grandma Goodie’s Bible Stories What a cute channel you have! 👍🏿🌸
What worked, holidays, Choose ONE new project (if necessary), What worked (again), Start new habits now instead of the new year! Number 5 is my fav! Thanks for sharing 👍🏿🌸. I’m already rolling YO! 😝
LOVE the video! THANK YOU, Pat!!! Great advice!
search for Pat Flynn’s Affiliate marketing playlist called “Affiliate Marketing 101” – he has 7 videos on the topic. (He also has a course)
What tricks you gonna use to keep it rolling, @Travis Haines? I should also be working on a book, but I’m working on a website instead.
LOL
@saqlain anwer Also check out Pat’s free guide called Affiliate Marketing The Smart Way
Thank you
Awesome advice. I loved the energy you bought as well
Yep writing for me too.