5 Signs You’re a Struggling Entrepreneur – Tips to Grow as a Business Owner

by | Digital Marketing

How do you know if you're a struggling entrepreneur? Here are 5 classic signs so that you can learn how to grow out of these challenges and be the best business owner you can be.

Subscribe and join me each morning on my morning show here on YouTube – 7 days a week.

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin

 

28 Comments

  1. Penny Flow
    Penny Flow on October 12, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Every business without a business plan will definitely fail,
    1. Draft a plan
    2. Self education
    3. Consistency

  2. J D
    J D on October 12, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Most of your speeches can be used as motivational quotes for new entrepreneurs. Your channel is so underrated.

  3. Carlos Almeida
    Carlos Almeida on October 12, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Just watched my favorite entrepreneur here in YT. And numbers 2 & 4 are totally me. Thanks Pat. You’re amazing 🤜🏼🤛🏼

  4. Margaret McLaren
    Margaret McLaren on October 12, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    #teamreplay I’m in the process of decluttering my business plans. I’m also trying to work on not giving up too easily.

  5. Dogs are the Best Friends
    Dogs are the Best Friends on October 12, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Definitely currently struggling with the dip as I try to balance full time job and a part time job while trying to not drop the ball on my business journey. Not finding it easy and I’m … seriously tired out!

  6. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 12, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Wow, thank you!

  7. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 12, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Thanks Margaret!

  8. Pat Flynn
    Pat Flynn on October 12, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    I appreciate that!

  9. Peasant Uprising
    Peasant Uprising on October 12, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Excellent job Pat and great job utilizing those tips to further assist everyone! 👏🏼

  10. Catias Frezza
    Catias Frezza on October 12, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Here is some things to consider.

  11. Peasant Uprising
    Peasant Uprising on October 12, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Dogs are the Best Friends I completely identify with this struggle. I have a full time job and so does my wife. We also have two children who need us for distance learning. I have multiple YouTube channels, but am only working on this current one. It takes every fiver or my being to pull through some days and continue going. If there is even a slight speed bump, I stumble pretty hard sometimes. I will tell you though, nothing will be as sweet or joyous as knowing you made your way through it all and achieved what you set out to do! You got this💪🏼 Keep going no matter what!

  12. Peasant Uprising
    Peasant Uprising on October 12, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Well said and true!

  13. Peasant Uprising
    Peasant Uprising on October 12, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Don’t give up! You got this!💪🏼

  14. Dogs are the Best Friends
    Dogs are the Best Friends on October 12, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Peasant Uprising Agreed! And that’s what keeps me going! My ‘why’ is a powerful one and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to be with my birth family so I can finally get to know them. They are my why! Just like your family is yours. It’s a powerful bond unlike any other. I get that now! Tiny living space… fine! Longest hours ever every day… yup! And on goes the list… we’ve got this! And thanks to @patflynn for being an example of where determination can lead us.

  15. Peasant Uprising
    Peasant Uprising on October 12, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Dogs are the Best Friends 💯💪🏼👏🏼

  16. Lifeszu
    Lifeszu on October 12, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Take care of yourself man. i hope everything is alright

  17. Scully's House of Thrillers
    Scully's House of Thrillers on October 12, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    My schedule gets tough, but I will always catch the replays of Pat. He can keep you steered in the right direction.

  18. Theresa Mullins
    Theresa Mullins on October 12, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    2:32 I like that😍💋 💝💖❤️

  19. PHD in Me TV
    PHD in Me TV on October 12, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    207 days straight? Peanuts 🥜! I did 366 in 2019! Those were the days! 😆 Once a week in 2020 so your numbers challenge my thoughts 💭 for my output in 2021!

  20. Dr. Severine Bryan
    Dr. Severine Bryan on October 12, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Great tips. Thanks. I’ve been sharing similar points.

  21. Andreas Larsson
    Andreas Larsson on October 12, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Great tips Pat! “The dip” can definitely be a struggle, but we need to keep going

  22. AberrantArt
    AberrantArt on October 12, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    #2 is EXACTLY ME 100% 🎯
    How did you get in my head? Haha. Actually I’m doing all 5. I have three goals I want to achieve and I cannot get anything off the ground. Nothing is working and I want to give up just like #3.

  23. Jade Choi - Million Dollar Challenge
    Jade Choi - Million Dollar Challenge on October 12, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Love short and compact version of Pat’s videos 😍

  24. rhinodawg34
    rhinodawg34 on October 12, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    I have struggled with each of these points. Thank you Pat for the daily streaming and encouraging words

  25. Michele aka Badass Buddha
    Michele aka Badass Buddha on October 12, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Your clarity shines and lights the way. Thank you!

  26. Miss Boyce
    Miss Boyce on October 12, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    Now, hello, Pat Flynn, this video is great, and a good reminder for ones personal growth, thank you 🙏 🙏 for sharing your thoughts 💭 💭….

  27. Rex Torres
    Rex Torres on October 13, 2020 at 2:20 am

    Great idea putting this in a new, separate video. Cheers, Pat!

  28. TNT Spiritworks
    TNT Spiritworks on October 13, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Awesome video Pat. Great tips and insights for my biz. 🙂