5 Business Ideas That Will Be BIG for 2021 (But Easy to Start!)

Looking for business ideas? I've got you covered. The business ideas outlined in this video take advantage of things that are relevant and happening today and are perfectly setup for a 2021 push, and I'll also tell you how to get started and keep it simple.

Let me know in the comment section which of these 5 business ideas you'd like me to explore further with step-by-step in-depth videos in the future. I'll be taking the most popular suggestion, and making it easy for you to follow.

0:00 Intro

1:23 Business Idea #1

3:44 Business Idea #2

5:40 Business Idea #3

8:08 Business Idea #4

11:32 Business Idea #5

Items mentioned in this video:

Circle –

Teachable –

ConvertKit –

For more business ideas, specifically ones that the pandemic created, watch this video here for 15 more:

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter: