2020 Resolutions Fading? Get back on track with this Law of Attraction Hack | Bob Proctor

One out of two people who set goals at the beginning of a year abandons those goals by the end of January.
That’s not surprising when you consider all the reasons people give for not sticking with their resolutions each year.
But here’s the thing.
Many of those people are lying to themselves, and until they understand what’s really going on, they will continue to fall short of their goals.
I don’t want that to happen to you this year, so today I’m sharing information that will help you if and when your commitment to your goal begins to wane.
See, if you understand what’s really causing you to abandon your goals, you’ll know how to overcome it.
Check out my recent blog post to learn the real underlying reasons you may sometimes find it hard to stick with your goals:
Waiting on my guy 💯
Keep waiting an wake up ur self bc that’s all u got
Imagination is the key !!! It is the power of our imagination, visualising what we can be and believing in what we can be.
Dag,I missed this premiere 😭.
My manifestations are coming into place now! This month. Im super stoked
Books behind you, that I notice:
The World’s Greatest Thinkers.
Peace On Earth
Nine Faces of Christ
Hi Erika K I need advice or the easy technique to stabilize my low emotions and or develop abundance mindset.
God has been good.
Oh boy! I needed that reminder! Right place, right time! Thank you!
thanks Bob, one spanish girl in Rio de janeiro watching this today.. feeling blessed
Most impressive acorn collection Bob. Thank you for the lesson 🌱
የሰው ልጅ ጨለማ ላይ ነው ብርሃን የፈጠረው
ብርሃን ላይ ጨለማ ላይ የፈጠረ ቢኖር
ሰማይ ላይ ምስጠወቅያ ያደርግ ነበር
።?????
:))))))
Nothing will ever make me happier than watching Bob Proctor talk about how proud he is of his acorn collection.
LOVE YOU BOB , THANK YOU FOR INSPIRING AND LIFTING MY SPIRIT , APPRECIATE YOU CONFIRMING MY PARADGIM
Thank you mr proctor, you’re like a mentor to me, I’m going to meet you soon. Love from India.
Alex King 🤣🤣
love you Bob, God Bless you. You leave everyone with the impression of increase.
8:07 Yes. Every creation comes from a Creator.
“Sometimes there is no next time, no second chances. Sometimes it’s now or never.” Alan Bennett
Congrats!
The content in each of your videos is always phenomenal. I also would like to say that the music played at the end of each video is so inspirational and uplifting. It helps to provide that positive emotional response needed to make the paradigm shift. Thank you!
How AWESOME is this…..Bob talking about ‘Acorns’.🙋🏾♀️ I was reading Rev. Ike’s ‘Thinkonomics’ earlier and he too, was talking about Oak Trees starting out as an Acorn (seed)!🙂 What an ASTONISHING Lesson and Message…….💜💜💜
P.S On another note, I’ve jst gotta say it-Bob has the Most Gorgeous Hair……Absolutely GORG!😍😏
The acorn story resonated with me on many levels, i had an “aha!” moment, thank you Mr. Proctor!