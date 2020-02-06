13 Positive Affirmations To Overcome Anxiety – Affirmations – Mind Movies

Did you know positive affirmations are very effective as a relaxation technique? And that they provide real, tangible anxiety help, because they help transform your most ingrained negative thoughts and self-beliefs? Well, it’s true! Affirmations for anxiety allow us to take control of it by filling our mind and thoughts with positive statements, rather than going down a spiral of anxiety and worry. Watch this video now for some of my best healing affirmations now!

And while you’re here, I'd like to share a little gift to thank you for watching! It’s my top 100 success affirmations! Take advantage of these healing affirmations to cultivate inner peace and abundance. You deserve it!

And if you’re looking to get even more anxiety help, check out my playlist for all things positivity, to keep you off the stress path and moving forward on the road to success!

Hi! I’m Natalie Ledwell, personal development teacher, bestselling author and co-founder of Mind Movies. Here, you’ll find powerful Law of Attraction tools, visualization techniques, guided meditations, and the best self-improvement tips to help you manifest your best life.