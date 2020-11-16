This Online Course Creation Template is 🔥🔥🔥 (Download FREE) – How to Create an Online Course

Creating an online course can be difficult, especially with all of the moving parts and pieces. But, if you'd like a way to easily organize and produce your online course, then I've got the tool for you.

This COURSE CREATION TEMPLATE (link below and in video) allows me to have a simple place to track, organize and keep on top of my production schedule for my online courses. In the video, I'll show you an example of one that's filled out, and I hope this proves to be helpful! Best of luck to you and the launch of your next online course:

