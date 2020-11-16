This Online Course Creation Template is 🔥🔥🔥 (Download FREE) – How to Create an Online Course

Creating an online course can be difficult, especially with all of the moving parts and pieces. But, if you'd like a way to easily organize and produce your online course, then I've got the tool for you.
This COURSE CREATION TEMPLATE (link below and in video) allows me to have a simple place to track, organize and keep on top of my production schedule for my online courses. In the video, I'll show you an example of one that's filled out, and I hope this proves to be helpful! Best of luck to you and the launch of your next online course:
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin
Follow this dude! He is the most generous person online! Thanks Pat, really appreciate the generousity🤘🏼
PAT!!!! Thank you so much for this! I’m going to grab it! I’ve been dragging my feet on a course but this will get me started! You’re so generous ☺️
Great Sutff Pat!! Thank you for sharing!
Nice shirt! Thanks for the template
So great! Thank you!
amazing, thank you Pat
I saw this on the Income Stream, and thought, “Wow, I wish I could have this spreadsheet because it would make such a difference for my course creation..” And here it is! Thank you so much, Pat!!!
I got you!
How can u be so amazing? It’s exactly what I’ve been looking for like the last 3 weeks! Thank you very much! You’re great!
Cool! THANK YOU!
@Pat Flynn Thanks for delivering every day for the last 245 days. I don’t know how you do it…You’re helping so many people with your content! Keep up the great work!
Thank you Pat, this is gold!
Glad it finally came in for you! 🔥
Thanks Pat. Hope you’re having a good evening. Cya in the morning. #Quaranteam #TeamFlynnForTheWin #Bruh
So generous! Thank you! I am committed to having courses on Teachable ASAP 🥰
This is Awesome 👍❤️
I have been using Notion till now and will surely give this a try. Thanks a lot! 😀
That’s so generous of you Pat! Thanks!!
Pat, your generosity continues to amaze me. May God’s richest blessings continue to overflow on you. Thank you!
I’m already working on my online course! I wish I watched this video earlier! 👀
Default to Generousity is indeed how you operate, Pat. Thank you so much!
Excelente, muchas gracias!!
Thank you, Pat. I really appreciate this. You Da Man, bruh!