Professional Podcaster REACTS to Joe Rogan + Spotify Deal 💰What This Means for Podcasting!

Joe Rogan just struck a $100 million deal with Spotify to move his entire podcast audience there, and this is huge for Joe (of course), but huge for podcasting in general, too. This is my reaction to the deal after a decade of podcasting myself, and what I believe this means for the industry and other podcasters and media outlets out there, too.
Thanks to today's sponsor for this video, Buzzsprout, my favorite podcast hosting platform. Start your podcast easily and also get 33% more time added to your plan if you go through this (affiliate) link below:
MKBHD Interview:
How to Start a Podcast (and how to get it on Spotify, too):
-=-=-=-=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:
The Smart Passive Income Podcast:
AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):
Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:
The podcasting equipment I use:
My video and live streaming equipment:
Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!
Personal site:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin
Crazy times for YouTube, and great opportunities for #blueskies!
Your tips have always been helpful. Thank you.
Such a huge move in podcasting. I appreciate hearing your thoughts on this. We just started our podcast last month! 🙂 Cheers! -Jim
Who’s here after the Live stream?
I don’t think he’s going to bring everyone that listens on YouTube over to Spotify. I just think everyone will migrate across.
Watching the maturation of podcasting has been fun. It’s been even more fun seeing how platforms are transitioning into highly functional multimedia platforms rather than their traditionally known format.
I love Pat! (in a non sexual way🤣). You are so insightful! I created my Will Within podcast because of your insights! I thought you were hosted on Buzzsprout?! Not Spotify. Thank you Pat and God bless!
Yeah, Joe did the right Thing!
We agree Pat. This deal with Joe Rogan is good for podcasting, and obviously great for Joe. But, is it a continual foolish spending strategy by Spotify? We see them way overspending with too long an ROI timeline and every bet they have made so far has not significantly increased their slice of the listener pie. We are here Spotify though if you want to overspend again!
“Your audience is the asset!” ($100 M asset!) I love that you show small beginnings of huge YT stars; that’s so encouraging; love reminder that building a following like Joe Rogan’s took 14 years of consistency. Good advice not to expect immediate results but focus on delivering value consistently over many years. As a new YouTuber, that’s my aim to be consistent, deliver content my audience will enjoy, and to be willing to invest the years it will take to find and build my audience. Great quotes too: “Take a stance. … If you’re not getting haters, you’re probably not going bold enough.” “Own your outcome!”
I’d love to have you on my program sir
I’m glad Joe Rogan took the Spotify deal. It’s a weighty piece of social proof that podcasts are highly valued. It will be interesting to see how the world of podcasting benefits from the inevitable scramble for market share now that Spotify has dived in.
Yes – Agree as I talked about this topic on my show a few weeks ago
Absolutely Pat, no question about it.
Joe Rogan is taking a stand again by joining Spotify. Nice!
Couldn’t agree more. I talked about this on my podcast livestream show when it was announced. This gives such validation for content creators specifically podcasters. Thank you Pat!
This was good stuff Pat! I enjoyed it and I totally agree with you when you state it will bring heaps of opportunity to podcasters! And I love Joe! Super happy for him. As for people who are spitting hate…that’s about them…not Joe! Thanks for another great video!
I’d take the deal. I am inspired to continue with my podcast. My favorite quote from this video is, “You gotta earn your luck” meaning you have to put in the work to reap the benefit. Thanks Pat for your inspiration!
This was good Pat and YES, I DEFINITELY would’ve accepted the check! BruhYeah!
It’s positive and Joe has definitely been very consistent.
Watching some of his very 1st episodes he’s in his lounge room on the floor. It’s great to be able to watch things like that and see the organic growth.
Kudos to Joe. His content is great and he’s active in social media where the attention is. 100 million is the fruit of his labour.
Great content also Pat. Stumbled across you only recently as I have just started my own sports podcast. You highlight great points that I take note of to help my podcast grow.
Love the “your audience is your asset”!!! That’s something we as creators need to realize. I agree that Joe has got where he is by consistency. For a long time I’ve had a youtube channel/website and struggled. Since this whole Covid this I’ve doubled down on online content and been consistent. 2 posts a week, and seen more growth! Consistency is key!