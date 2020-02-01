How to Get a Big Guest on Your Podcast or Video – Day #267 of The Income Stream

Whether you have a YouTube channel or a podcast, I know you'd love to one day soon bring a big name on your show. An industry leader, an "A-lister" or influencer – not only can they potentially bring more traffic and viewers (not always, and we'll talk about why), but just the fact that you're interviewing them adds klout to your name and brand.

Plus who knows, you might strike up a relationship with that person similar to what I've been able to do with people like Gary Vaynerchuk and Tim Ferriss. It's not easy to get big name guests on your show, but it's not impossible either. Let's talk about it.

-=-=-=-=-

Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple of podcasts that I personally host (with over 65 million combined downloads) that will help you on your online business journey:

The Smart Passive Income Podcast:

AskPat (these are real life business coaching calls):

Also, have you thought about starting your own podcast? Check out my famous podcasting tutorial here on YouTube, the #1 podcasting tutorial on the platform:

The podcasting equipment I use:

My video and live streaming equipment:

Also, follow me at these places below and say hi!

Personal site:

Instagram:

Twitter:

Cheers, and as always, #teamflynnforthewin