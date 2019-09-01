Happy Stories (Thanksgiving Week Streams) – The Income Stream #250 with Pat Flynn

It's a holiday week here in the US, but we're still going strong on our way to 365 days straight! As we're slowing down a bit leading up to Thanksgiving, I plan to stream more casually without going super deep into business or productivity topics this week. We're going 9am PT every day this week (yes, including Thanksgiving) and I look forward to telling stories, keeping you smiling, and enjoying each other's company.

Thanks again for your support Quaranteam! I hope you have a great, relaxing week!

